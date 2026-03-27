BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers Up to $1,500 for College Basketball Round 3
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers up to $1,500 in bonus bets for new users betting on Friday's College Basketball Round 3 matchups. This welcome offer requires the promo code SI1500 and provides excellent value for wagering on games like Duke vs. St. John's and Michigan vs. Alabama. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through March 27.
How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 works for college basketball betting
New BetMGM users can claim this generous welcome offer by using the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when registering. The promotion provides up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first wager loses, making it perfect for Friday's exciting Round 3 action. You must enter the bonus code for BetMGM during registration to qualify for this offer.
The offer works differently depending on your state. Most eligible states receive the First Bet offer, while Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia get a special Bet $10, Get $150 promotion if their first bet wins.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code.
- First bet must be placed with real money on any sports market.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Wagers over $50 receive five separate bonus bets worth 20% each of the original stake.
- Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the stake amount.
For example, if you bet $500 on Duke to cover the spread against St. John's and lose, you would receive five $100 bonus bets totaling $500. If you wagered $25 on Michigan State to beat UConn and lost, you would get one $25 bonus bet.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim your BetMGM promo code for Round 3 games
Follow these simple steps to claim your welcome bonus and start betting on Friday's college basketball action:
- Click the registration link and create your new BetMGM account using bonus code SI1500.
- Complete identity verification by providing your driver's license and personal information.
- Make your initial deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method.
- Place your first real money wager on any Round 3 game, such as Tennessee vs. Iowa State.
- If your bet loses, receive bonus bets equal to your stake up to $1,500 within 24 hours.
Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional BetMGM promotions for existing customers
BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers throughout the college basketball season. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special game-specific promotions in the 'Promos' tab of the BetMGM mobile app. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts for popular betting markets and cashback opportunities on qualifying wagers.
The sportsbook frequently updates these promotional offerings, so checking the app regularly ensures you won't miss valuable betting opportunities during the tournament's most exciting games.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
- BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.
BetMGM is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Geoff is an analyst in the sports betting industry who has over a decade of experience creating content. As a former online poker player who used to multi-table 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been an active gambler for the majority of his adult life and has always strived to be a +EV sports bettor. His foray into sports saw him develop a deep love for betting on the NFL and golf, where he continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, he loves providing actionable pieces of content, and his goal is to always search for an original or under-appreciated piece of information that gives his readers an edge. Geoff has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta. He’s had his work published by larger betting sites like DraftKings and been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer by some of the largest networks and sporting leagues in the world. His knowledge of betting and industry experience allows him to create reliable and original betting content and sportsbook reviews that readers can not only trust but also rely on when choosing which site to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch European golf.