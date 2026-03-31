BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Unlocks $1500 First Bet for Tuesday MLB, NBA and NHL Games

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers a massive welcome offer for Tuesday's loaded sports slate. New users can claim up to $1500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses on March 31 action across MLB, NBA and NHL. This promotion requires the bonus code SI1500 and covers everything from Yankees-Mariners to Knicks-Rockets. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available today.

How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 works for Tuesday's games

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides first-bet protection up to $1500 for new customers. If your initial wager on Tuesday's MLB, NBA or NHL games loses, BetMGM returns your stake as bonus bets. This offer applies to any market, from Yankees moneyline bets to Knicks point spreads.

Key terms for this BetMGM promo code include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Wagers over $50 receive five separate bonus bets worth 20% each.

Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet matching the stake.

For example, if you bet $1000 on the Dodgers to beat Cleveland and lose, you receive five $200 bonus bets totaling $1000. If you bet $30 on the Red Wings against Pittsburgh and lose, you get one $30 bonus bet. Winners keep their profits and can withdraw immediately, making Tuesday's games perfect targets for this BetMGM Sportsbook promo code.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your bonus code for BetMGM on Tuesday's slate

Getting started with this BetMGM bonus code takes just minutes before Tuesday's first pitch and puck drop.

Click the registration link and enter bonus code SI1500 during signup. Complete account verification with your driver's license and personal information. Make your initial deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method. Place your first real money wager on any Tuesday MLB, NBA or NHL market. Receive bonus bets within 24 hours if your initial wager loses.

Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for more details on features and betting options.

Additional BetMGM promotions beyond the welcome bonus

BetMGM consistently offers ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond the initial welcome bonus. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and sport-specific bonuses in the Promos section of the BetMGM app. These rotating promotions often target popular events like Tuesday's MLB opening week games and NBA playoff positioning battles. The sportsbook frequently updates these offers, so checking the Promos tab regularly ensures you never miss valuable betting opportunities throughout the season.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

BetMGM is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.