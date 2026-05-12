BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Bet $1,500 on MLB, NHL & NBA Playoffs Today + $50 Reward Points

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to unlock a $1,500 First Bet offer ahead of Tuesday's packed sports slate. New users also earn $50 MGM Rewards Points win or lose. With MLB divisional battles, NHL and NBA second-round playoff action, and the WNBA heating up, there is no shortage of sportsbook promos worth exploring on May 12.

How the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 works for MLB, NHL, and NBA playoff betting

The BetMGM promo code SIBONUS50 gives new users a First Bet offer worth up to $1,500. Place your first real money wager on any available market — whether that's the Yankees-Orioles rivalry game, the Timberwolves-Spurs Game 5, or a bruising NHL second-round matchup — and if that bet loses, BetMGM will return your full stake in bonus bets.

Here is how the bonus bet structure breaks down based on your wager amount:

If your first bet is $50 or more and loses, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original wager. For example, a $1,500 losing bet returns five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

If your first bet is under $50 and loses, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

BetMGM does not return your stake when you use bonus bets to place subsequent wagers.

Win or lose, every new user earns $50 in MGM Rewards Points just for participating.

Say you wager $200 on Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves to win Game 5 against the Spurs. If Minnesota pulls through, you collect your winnings immediately. If San Antonio and Victor Wembanyama spoil the night, BetMGM sends back five $40 bonus bets to keep you in the action.

Users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia also have access to a separate offer: use the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50 to place a $10 first bet, and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets issued as three $50 credits. That offer stacks on top of the $50 MGM Rewards Points available to all new users.

MGM Rewards Points are part of BetMGM's broader loyalty program and can be redeemed in several ways, including bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers for live events. You can learn more about the full rewards program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the bonus code for BetMGM ahead of tonight's games

Signing up and claiming your welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before the first pitch or opening tip:

Register: Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the bonus code for BetMGM, SIBONUS50, during sign-up. Have your name, address, email, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first wager: Bet on any sport or market — MLB, NHL playoffs, NBA playoffs, or WNBA. If your bet loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Collect winnings: If your first bet wins, withdraw your cash winnings right away. Bonus bets must be used before any payout from them can be accessed. Receive your $50 MGM Rewards Points: These are credited to your account regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses.

For a deeper look at the platform's features, markets, and user experience, check out our full BetMGM review .

More BetMGM offers for existing users on a big night of sports

Already have a BetMGM account? The platform consistently rolls out fresh promotions for active users throughout the week. From odds boosts on marquee matchups to profit boosts on parlays, there is usually something worth grabbing before a big game. Head to the "Promos" tab in the BetMGM Sportsbook app to browse whatever is currently available and find an offer that fits your betting style.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.