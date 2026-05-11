BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Bet $1,500 on NBA, NHL & MLB on Monday

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim a $1,500 First Bet offer, available for new users through sportsbook promos this May 11. Place your first wager on any of tonight's marquee matchups, including NBA second-round playoff games and NHL postseason action, and get your stake back in bonus bets if it loses.

How the BetMGM bonus code offer works for tonight's playoff action

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a First Bet offer worth up to $1,500 for new users. Place your first real money wager on any market, whether that's Donovan Mitchell leading Cleveland past Detroit in Game 4, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander closing out the Lakers, or Nathan MacKinnon and Colorado battling Minnesota in Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinal, and if that bet loses, BetMGM returns your full stake in bonus bets.

Here is how the bonus bet structure breaks down based on your wager amount:

If you wager $50 or more and lose, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake. For example, a $1,500 losing wager returns five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

If you wager less than $50 and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your original stake.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn directly. You must use them before accessing any potential payout.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Win or lose, every new user also receives $50 in MGM Rewards Points just for signing up and placing that first bet.

New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia also have access to an alternate welcome offer: use BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50 to place a $10 first bet, and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets in addition to your winnings. Those bonus bets are issued as three $50 credits, each expiring seven days from issuance.

Those $50 MGM Rewards Points are part of the broader BetMGM Rewards program, which lets you redeem points in several ways, including bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. You can learn more about the full rewards program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the bonus code for BetMGM ahead of tonight's games

Getting started with BetMGM is straightforward. Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer before tip-off or puck drop tonight:

Register: Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and create a new account using the BetMGM promo code SIBONUS50. Have your name, address, email address, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first bet: Wager on any market, such as the Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game 4, Thunder vs. Lakers, or the Avalanche vs. Wild Game 4. If your bet loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets up to $1,500. Collect your winnings: If your first bet wins, you can withdraw your cash winnings immediately. Bonus bets must be used before any payout from them can be accessed. Receive your MGM Rewards Points: Your $50 in MGM Rewards Points will be credited win or lose after your qualifying wager is settled.

For a full breakdown of the platform, check out our BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook offers for existing users

BetMGM does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. Existing customers can regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, and sport-specific promotions throughout the NBA and NHL playoffs, as well as the MLB regular season. The best place to stay current on what is available is the "Promos" tab inside the BetMGM Sportsbook app, which is updated frequently with new offers tied to the biggest games on the schedule.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.