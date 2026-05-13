BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Bet $1,500 on NBA & NHL Playoffs, MLB Games

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim a $1,500 First Bet offer ahead of Wednesday's packed sports slate. A code is required -- enter SIBONUS50 at sign-up. New users can bet on Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game 5, Avalanche vs. Wild Game 5, or any MLB matchup this May 13 and get bonus bets back if their first wager loses. Check out more sportsbook promos for today's action.

How the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 works for NBA playoffs and NHL playoffs betting

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks two welcome offers depending on your state. Most new users across eligible states receive the $1,500 First Bet offer, while new users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV can choose a Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets offer if their first wager wins. Both offers require the code SIBONUS50 at registration and a minimum $10 deposit.

For the $1,500 First Bet offer, here is how the bonus bets break down based on your wager amount:

If you wager $50 or less and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

If you wager more than $50 and lose, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original wager.

For example, a $1,500 losing bet on Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game 5 would return five $300 bonus bets, totaling $1,500.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

BetMGM does not return your stake when you use bonus bets to place a follow-up wager.

For users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer works differently. Place a minimum $10 wager on any market -- say, the Colorado Avalanche to win Game 5 against the Minnesota Wild -- and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets issued as three $50 bonus bets. Those bonus bets also expire seven days from issuance.

Win or lose on either offer, every new user who signs up with the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50 also receives $50 in MGM Rewards Points. Those points are part of the BetMGM Rewards program, which lets you redeem points for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. You can learn more about the full rewards program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code offer for May 13 playoffs and MLB betting

Claiming the bonus code for BetMGM is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started before tip-off or first pitch on Wednesday:

Register: Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the promo code SIBONUS50 during sign-up. Have your name, address, email, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit funds: Make a minimum $10 deposit using any of BetMGM's accepted payment methods to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first bet: Wager on any market -- Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game 5, Avalanche vs. Wild Game 5, or any MLB game on the Wednesday slate. If your bet loses, you receive bonus bets back up to $1,500. Collect your bonus bets: If your first bet loses, BetMGM will credit your account with bonus bets within 24 hours. Use them within seven days before they expire. Withdraw winnings: Cash out real-money winnings at any time. Bonus bet payouts require you to use the bonus bet first -- the original bonus bet amount is not included in the payout. Receive your $50 MGM Rewards Points win or lose, credited automatically to your account.

For a full breakdown of the platform, read our BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook promos for existing users on May 13

BetMGM consistently rolls out fresh promotions for existing customers throughout the sports calendar. With the NBA and NHL playoffs in full swing and MLB heating up, there are regularly odds boosts, parlay promotions, and sport-specific offers available to returning users. The best place to find them is the "Promos" tab inside the BetMGM Sportsbook app, which updates frequently as new games and series unfold. Keep checking back so you never miss a boost on a big playoff game.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.