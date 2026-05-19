BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Bet $1,500 on NBA Playoffs, MLB, and WNBA on Tuesday

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim a $1,500 First Bet offer ahead of a packed Tuesday night slate. From Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals to a full MLB schedule and continued WNBA action, there is no shortage of markets to explore. Find this and more at sportsbook promos before May 21.

How the BetMGM bonus code offer works for NBA Playoffs, MLB, and WNBA betting

New users who sign up with the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlock a First Bet offer worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets. If your first wager loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets. You also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether your bet wins or loses.

Here is how the bonus bets break down based on your wager amount:

If you wager $50 or more and lose, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake. For example, a $1,500 losing wager returns five $300 bonus bets.

If you wager less than $50 and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn directly — you must use them on a wager first.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Say you place your first bet on Donovan Mitchell to lead the Cavaliers in scoring during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Knicks. If that bet wins, you collect your winnings immediately. If it loses, you get your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500, to use on the rest of the NBA Playoffs, MLB, or WNBA action throughout the week.

Users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV have access to an alternate offer using the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50. Place a $10 wager and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets issued as three $50 bonus bets, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points win or lose. Bonus bets from this offer also expire seven days after issuance.

MGM Rewards Points are part of the broader BetMGM Rewards program, which lets you redeem points in several ways, including bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers for live events. You can learn more about the program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM first bet offer for tonight's games

Claiming your welcome offer with the bonus code for BetMGM is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started before tip-off:

Register: Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and create a new account using the promo code SIBONUS50. Have your name, address, email, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first bet: Wager on any available market, such as the Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game 1, an MLB game, or a WNBA matchup. If your bet loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets up to $1,500. Collect your winnings or bonus bets: Winning bets can be withdrawn immediately. Bonus bets must be used within seven days and cannot be withdrawn before being played. Earn your MGM Rewards Points: Your $50 in MGM Rewards Points will be credited to your account win or lose.

For a deeper look at what BetMGM offers beyond the welcome bonus, check out our full BetMGM review .

More BetMGM promo offers for existing users on a busy sports night

BetMGM does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. Existing customers can regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, and parlay promotions tied to major events like the NBA Playoffs, MLB, and the WNBA season. With a night as loaded as this one, there are plenty of opportunities to take advantage of what BetMGM has available. Open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and head to the "Promos" tab to see everything currently on offer for your state.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.