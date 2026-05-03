BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Bet $1,500 on NHL and NBA Game 7s, MLB Games

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim a $1,500 First Bet on Sunday, May 3. With NHL and NBA Game 7s on the schedule alongside a full slate of MLB action, there's no better time to explore sportsbook promos . A code is required -- enter SIBONUS50 at registration to unlock this welcome offer.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Game 7s and MLB betting

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 gives new users a First Bet worth up to $1,500. Place your first real money wager on any available market -- whether that's the Canadiens vs. Lightning Game 7, the Raptors vs. Cavaliers winner-take-all showdown, the Wild vs. Avalanche second-round clash, or any MLB game on the board. If your bet wins, you keep the winnings. If it loses, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Here's how the bonus bet structure breaks down based on your wager amount:

If you wager $50 or more and lose, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager. For example, a $1,500 losing bet returns five $300 bonus bets.

If you wager less than $50 and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

BetMGM does not return your stake when you use bonus bets.

Win or lose, you also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points just for placing your first bet.

MGM Rewards Points are part of BetMGM's loyalty program and can be redeemed in several ways. Options include bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers for live events. You can learn more at the BetMGM Rewards page .

New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can also opt for the Bet $10, Get $150 offer using BetMGM promo code SIBONUS50. Place a $10 minimum wager, and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets issued as three $50 bonus bets. Those also expire seven days from issuance, and the $50 MGM Rewards Points are included here as well.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Game 7 Sunday

Claiming this BetMGM Sportsbook promo code takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before the puck drops or the opening tip on Sunday:

Register: Click through to BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the bonus code for BetMGM -- SIBONUS50 -- during sign-up. Have your name, address, email, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first bet: Wager on any sport or market -- the Canadiens/Lightning Game 7, the Raptors/Cavaliers finale, the Wild/Avalanche matchup, or any MLB game. If your bet loses, you get your stake back in bonus bets up to $1,500. Collect winnings: If your bet wins, you can withdraw your cash winnings right away. Bonus bets must be used before any payout from them can be accessed. Receive your $50 MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome.

For a full breakdown of what BetMGM offers, check out our BetMGM review .

More BetMGM promos for existing users on Game 7 Sunday

Already have a BetMGM account? The platform regularly rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers, especially on high-stakes nights like a Game 7 doubleheader. With the Canadiens, Lightning, Raptors, Cavaliers, Wild, and Avalanche all playing elimination games, there's plenty of action to target. Head to the "Promos" tab on the BetMGM Sportsbook app to see what's currently available for your state.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.