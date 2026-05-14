BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Claim $1,500 First Bet for PGA Championship, NBA and NHL Playoffs, MLB and WNBA

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim a $1,500 First Bet on one of the busiest sports days of the spring. New users can also grab $50 in MGM Rewards Points win or lose. With the PGA Championship, NBA and NHL Playoffs, MLB, and WNBA all on the schedule, there is no shortage of sportsbook promos worth exploring on May 14.

How the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 works for the PGA Championship and more

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a $1,500 First Bet for new users at BetMGM Sportsbook. Place your first real money wager on any available market, whether that is Scottie Scheffler to win the PGA Championship, an NBA playoff game total, or a Thursday MLB moneyline, and if it loses, BetMGM will return your stake in bonus bets up to $1,500.

Here is how the bonus bet structure breaks down:

If your first wager is $50 or more and it loses, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake. For example, a $1,500 losing bet returns five $300 bonus bets.

If your first wager is less than $50 and it loses, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

BetMGM does not return your stake when you use bonus bets to place a wager.

Win or lose, you receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points just for placing your first bet.

New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia also have access to an alternate offer. Use BetMGM promo code SIBONUS50 to place a $10 first wager, and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets in addition to your winnings. Those bonus bets are issued as three $50 bonus bets, each expiring seven days from issuance.

The MGM Rewards Points you earn can be redeemed in several ways, including bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. You can learn more about the full rewards program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for PGA Championship, NBA playoffs, and more

Signing up with BetMGM Sportsbook and claiming your welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before the action tips off on May 14.

Register: Click through to BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the bonus code for BetMGM, SIBONUS50, during registration. Have your name, address, email address, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first wager: Bet on any available market, such as a PGA Championship outright, an NBA or NHL playoff prop, or an MLB game line. If your bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets up to $1,500. Collect your winnings: If your first bet wins, you can withdraw your winnings immediately. Bonus bets must be used before any payout from them can be accessed. Receive your $50 in MGM Rewards Points, awarded regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses.

For a full breakdown of the platform, check out our BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook offers to explore during the PGA Championship and playoff season

BetMGM Sportsbook keeps the value coming well beyond the welcome offer. Existing users can find a rotating slate of odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions throughout the week. With the PGA Championship, NBA and NHL Playoffs, and a full MLB schedule all running simultaneously, there is plenty of opportunity to take advantage of what is available. Open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and head to the Promos tab to see everything currently on offer.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.