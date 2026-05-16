BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Claim $1,500 First Bet for PGA Championship, NBA & NHL Playoffs

Use BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to unlock a $1,500 First Bet offer and $50 MGM Rewards Points as part of today's best sportsbook promos . New users can claim up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. With moving day at the PGA Championship, NBA and NHL playoff action, and more on the schedule, May 16 is the perfect time to sign up.

How the BetMGM bonus code offer works for the PGA Championship and playoffs

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks two welcome offers depending on your state. Most new users across eligible states receive the $1,500 First Bet offer, while new users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV can choose a Bet $10, Get $150 offer if their first wager wins. Both offers also come with $50 MGM Rewards Points, win or lose.

For the $1,500 First Bet offer, here is how it works. Place a real money wager on any market, such as Scottie Scheffler to win the PGA Championship or a Game 6 result between the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres. If your first bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

The bonus bet structure depends on your wager amount. If you bet more than $50 and lose, BetMGM issues five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager. For example, a $1,500 losing bet returns five $300 bonus bets. If you wager $50 or less, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

For new users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is also available using the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50. Place a minimum $10 wager, and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets issued as three $50 bonus bets. Whether you are betting on Rory McIlroy's moving-day round or an NBA playoff game, this offer adds serious value to your first bet.

Key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn; they must be used before accessing any payout.

BetMGM does not return your stake when using bonus bets.

$50 MGM Rewards Points are awarded win or lose.

MGM Rewards Points are part of the BetMGM Rewards program, which lets you earn and redeem points across a range of benefits. These include bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. You can learn more about the program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM promo code for moving day at the PGA Championship

Claiming the bonus code for BetMGM is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started before the action tips off on May 16:

Register: Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and enter promo code SIBONUS50 during sign-up. Have your name, address, email, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first wager: Bet on any available market, such as the PGA Championship leaderboard, an NBA playoff series, or the Canadiens vs. Sabres Game 6. If your bet loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Collect your winnings: If your first bet wins, withdraw your cash winnings immediately. Bonus bets must be used before any payout from them can be accessed. Receive your $50 MGM Rewards Points: These are credited win or lose and can be redeemed across the BetMGM Rewards program.

For a full breakdown of the platform, check out our BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook offers to explore this weekend

BetMGM Sportsbook consistently rolls out fresh promotions for existing users, ranging from odds boosts on marquee events to profit boosts and parlay bonuses. With a packed sports calendar this weekend, there is no shortage of markets to explore. Head to the "Promos" tab on the BetMGM Sportsbook app to see what is currently available and make the most of every wager.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.