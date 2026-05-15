BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Claim $1,500 First Bet Offer for PGA Championship, NBA & NHL Playoffs

Use the BetMGM bonus code to claim a $1,500 First Bet offer, available through sportsbook promos this May 15. New users who sign up and place a qualifying wager on the PGA Championship, NBA Playoffs, NHL Playoffs, MLB, or WNBA opener will receive bonus bets back if their first bet loses. A code is required — enter SIBONUS50 at registration.

How the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 works for the PGA Championship and more

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks two welcome offers depending on your state. Most new users across eligible states can access the $1,500 First Bet offer, while bettors in MI, NJ, PA, and WV can choose a Bet $10, Get $150 offer if their first wager wins. Both offers require the code SIBONUS50 at sign-up.

For the $1,500 First Bet offer, here is how it works in practice. Say you place a $100 wager on Scottie Scheffler to make the cut at the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club and it loses — BetMGM will return your $100 stake in bonus bets. If you go bigger and wager $1,500 on Rory McIlroy to win the tournament and it does not come through, you will receive five bonus bets worth $300 each, totaling $1,500.

If your first bet wins, you simply collect your winnings and move on. Bonus bets are only issued when your qualifying wager loses, and they expire seven days after issuance. Keep in mind that BetMGM does not return your stake when you use bonus bets to place subsequent wagers.

For bettors in MI, NJ, PA, and WV, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer works differently. Place a minimum $10 wager on any market — such as an NBA Playoffs game-winner or an NHL postseason series result — and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets issued as three $50 credits, each expiring seven days from issuance.

Regardless of which offer applies to you, every new user who signs up with the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50 will receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points, win or lose. MGM Rewards Points are part of BetMGM's loyalty program and can be redeemed in several ways:

Bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM.

MGM Rewards Points redeemable at MGM properties.

Marriott Bonvoy Points for hotel stays and travel rewards.

Merchandise through the MGM Rewards catalog.

Gametime Vouchers for live event experiences.

You can learn more about the full MGM Rewards program at BetMGM Rewards . Key terms to keep in mind for both offers are listed below:

A minimum $10 deposit is required to qualify.

The offer is available to new BetMGM users only.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn directly — winnings from bonus bets are withdrawable.

BetMGM does not return your stake when using bonus bets.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the bonus code for BetMGM ahead of Friday's action

Signing up and claiming your welcome offer with BetMGM is straightforward. Follow the steps below to get started before the PGA Championship's second round, NBA and NHL playoff games, and the WNBA season opener tip off on Friday, May 15.

Register: Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the promo code SIBONUS50 during sign-up. Have your name, address, email address, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. Make a wager: Place your first real money bet on any available market — the PGA Championship cut line, an NBA Playoffs spread, an NHL series price, an MLB game total, or a WNBA opening-night matchup all qualify. Collect bonus bets: If your first bet loses, BetMGM will issue bonus bets equal to your stake, up to $1,500. If you are in MI, NJ, PA, or WV and your $10 wager wins, you will receive $150 in bonus bets. Receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points: Win or lose, your $50 in MGM Rewards Points will be credited to your account automatically.

For a full breakdown of everything BetMGM has to offer, check out our BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook promos to explore this weekend

New users are not the only ones who benefit from betting with BetMGM. The platform consistently rolls out fresh promotions for existing customers, including odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific offers tied to major events like the PGA Championship and the NBA and NHL playoffs. With a packed sports calendar this weekend, there is no shortage of opportunities to take advantage of what BetMGM has available. Check the "Promos" tab in the BetMGM Sportsbook app regularly to stay current on the latest deals.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.