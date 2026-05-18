BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Claim a $1,500 First Bet for NBA & NHL Playoffs, WNBA, and MLB

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim a $1,500 First Bet offer in time for Monday, May 18 action across the NBA and NHL Playoffs, WNBA, and MLB. New users who register with this BetMGM Sportsbook promo code can also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points, win or lose. Explore more sportsbook promos to compare today's top offers.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for NBA & NHL Playoffs, WNBA, and MLB betting

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks one of the most generous welcome offers available to new sportsbook users. After registering and making a minimum $10 deposit, place your first real-money wager on any available market, including tonight's NBA or NHL Playoff games, a WNBA matchup, or any MLB contest. If that bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Here is how the bonus bet structure breaks down depending on your wager amount:

If your first bet is $50 or more and loses, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake. For example, a $1,500 losing wager returns five $300 bonus bets, totaling $1,500.

If your first bet is under $50 and loses, you receive one bonus bet equal to your original stake.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn directly. You must use them before accessing any potential payout.

Win or lose, every new user earns $50 in MGM Rewards Points just for participating.

To put it in context: say you place a $200 first bet on an NBA Playoff game tonight and it loses. BetMGM would return $200 in bonus bets, split into five $40 credits, giving you plenty of opportunities to stay in the action through the rest of the postseason. If your bet wins, you collect your winnings immediately and still pocket those $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

Those MGM Rewards Points are part of BetMGM's broader loyalty program and carry real value. Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. You can learn more about the full rewards program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia also have the option to use the bonus code for BetMGM to claim an alternate offer: place a $10 first bet, and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets issued as three $50 credits, in addition to your winnings. That offer also includes $50 in MGM Rewards Points, win or lose.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code offer for tonight's games

Getting started with BetMGM Sportsbook is straightforward. Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer before tonight's NBA and NHL Playoff action tips off:

Register: Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and sign up for a $1,500 First Bet using the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50. Have your name, address, email address, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit funds: Make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify for the welcome offer. BetMGM supports a variety of payment methods for a quick and easy funding process. Place your first wager: Choose any available market, whether that is an NBA Playoff spread, an NHL Playoff moneyline, a WNBA game total, or an MLB prop. If your bet loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Collect your winnings or bonus bets: Winning wagers can be withdrawn immediately. If your bet loses, your bonus bets will be credited to your account within 24 hours and will remain valid for seven days. Earn your MGM Rewards Points: Regardless of the outcome, your $50 in MGM Rewards Points will be added to your account after your qualifying wager settles.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook offers to keep an eye on during the playoffs

BetMGM does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. Existing customers can regularly find odds boosts, parlay promotions, and sport-specific bonuses tied to major events like the NBA and NHL Playoffs throughout the postseason. The best place to stay current on what is available is the "Promos" tab inside the BetMGM Sportsbook app, which is updated frequently with new offers. With playoff basketball and hockey heating up alongside a full MLB schedule and the early WNBA season, there is no shortage of markets to explore with those ongoing promotions.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.