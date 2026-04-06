BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50 Delivers $1,500 for UConn vs. Michigan Championship Game

Use BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets for Monday's UConn vs. Michigan championship game. New users can take advantage of these sportsbook promos as of April 6 when the Huskies and Wolverines battle for the national title in Indianapolis.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for UConn vs. Michigan

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 offers new users two different welcome promotions depending on their state. Most eligible states receive the First Bet offer worth up to $1,500, while Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia users can claim a Bet $10, Get $150 promotion. Both offers include $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of your wager's outcome.

For the First Bet promotion, place any wager on UConn vs. Michigan up to $1,500. If your bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake as bonus bets. For example, if you wager $500 on UConn to win the championship and they fall short, you'll receive five $100 bonus bets totaling your original stake. If you bet $100 on Michigan to cover the spread and they don't, you'll get one $100 bonus bet back.

The terms and conditions include:

Minimum $10 deposit required.

Bonus bets expire after seven days.

Wagers over $50 receive five bonus bets worth 20% each of the original stake.

Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the stake.

All users receive $50 MGM Rewards Points win or lose.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM promo code for Monday's championship

Follow these steps to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code and bet on UConn vs. Michigan:

Register for a new BetMGM account using bonus code SIBONUS50. Make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate your account. Place your first real money wager on any UConn vs. Michigan betting market. If your bet loses, receive bonus bets equal to your stake up to $1,500. Collect your $50 MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome.

MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for more details about the sportsbook's features and offerings.

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer

BetMGM consistently provides existing users with ongoing promotional opportunities throughout major sporting events. The sportsbook frequently updates its "Promos" section with odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special betting markets for championship games like UConn vs. Michigan. These promotions often include enhanced payouts for specific player props, team performance bonuses, and seasonal betting contests.

Current BetMGM users should regularly check the mobile app's promotions tab to discover daily and weekly offers. The platform typically features boosted odds on popular betting markets, cashback promotions for certain bet types, and exclusive access to special championship game wagering opportunities.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

BetMGM is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.