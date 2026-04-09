BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50 Delivers Up to $1,500 for MLB, NBA, NHL and Masters Action

New users can claim a massive welcome offer with BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 for Thursday's loaded sports slate. The promotion delivers up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager loses, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of outcome. With MLB continuing its early-season momentum, NBA playoff positioning heating up, NHL division races intensifying, and Masters opening-round action at Augusta National, Apr. 9 offers exceptional betting opportunities across multiple sports with this generous sportsbook promos offer.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Thursday's sports action

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 provides new customers with substantial protection on their initial wager. After registering and making a minimum $10 deposit, you can place your first bet on any market, including Thursday's MLB games, NBA matchups, NHL contests, or Masters opening-round action. If your wager wins, you keep your winnings and still receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

However, if your first bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets. For wagers over $50, you receive five bonus bets worth 20% of your qualifying wager each. For example, if you bet $1,000 on Scottie Scheffler to win the Masters and it loses, you would receive five $200 bonus bets totaling $1,000. Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to your stake amount.

Key terms and conditions include:

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Minimum $10 deposit required to qualify.

Available for first-time BetMGM customers only.

$50 MGM Rewards Points awarded win or lose.

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.*

Steps to claim your BetMGM promo code for Masters and sports betting

Claiming your welcome bonus for Thursday's action requires just a few simple steps:

Register for a new BetMGM account using bonus code SIBONUS50. Make a minimum $10 deposit using any accepted payment method. Place your first real money wager on any available market, such as Masters outright winner, NBA point spreads, or MLB run lines. If your bet wins, withdraw your winnings immediately while keeping your MGM Rewards Points. If your bet loses, receive bonus bets up to $1,500 within 24 hours. Use bonus bets within seven days on any sports market.

For complete details on BetMGM's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Beyond the new customer welcome offer, BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing users. The sportsbook regularly features profit boosts, parlay insurance offers, and sport-specific bonuses that enhance your betting experience. These promotions often coincide with major sporting events like the Masters, playoff races, and marquee matchups.

Current customers can discover the latest promotional opportunities by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app. This section updates frequently with new offers, including enhanced odds on popular markets, cashback specials, and tournament-specific bonuses that complement the regular betting menu.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.