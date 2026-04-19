BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50 Delivers Up to $1,500 for NBA, NHL Playoffs Sunday

New users can claim a substantial welcome offer with the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 ahead of Sunday's playoff action. The promotion provides up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first wager loses on April 19's NBA and NHL slate. BetMGM continues to lead among sportsbook promos with this generous first-bet offer.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Sunday's playoff games

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 allows new customers to place their first real-money wager with protection up to $1,500. If your initial bet on Sunday's games loses, BetMGM returns your stake as bonus bets. You can target marquee matchups like Celtics vs. 76ers or Avalanche vs. Kings with confidence knowing your wager has backup protection.

For example, if you bet $500 on Jayson Tatum to score over 25.5 points against Philadelphia and he falls short, you receive $500 in bonus bets. If you wager $1,200 on Colorado to win in regulation against Los Angeles and they lose in overtime, BetMGM credits your account with five bonus bets worth $240 each, totaling $1,200.

Key terms include:

• Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

• Wagers over $50 receive five separate bonus bets worth 20% each.

• Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet matching the stake.

• All users receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of outcome.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM promo code for NBA and NHL playoffs

Follow these steps to secure your welcome bonus before Sunday's playoff action begins:

Register a new BetMGM account using bonus code SIBONUS50. Complete identity verification with your driver's license information. Make your first deposit of at least $10 to activate the promotion. Place your qualifying wager on any NBA or NHL playoff market. Receive bonus bets if your first wager loses, plus $50 MGM Rewards Points.

The registration process takes just minutes, allowing you to bet on games like Spurs vs. Trail Blazers or Bruins vs. Sabres with your protected stake. Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

BetMGM consistently provides value beyond the welcome offer through daily promotions and betting boosts. Existing users can find enhanced odds on playoff games, parlay boosts for multi-game wagers, and profit boosts for specific player props. The sportsbook regularly updates its promotional offerings in the 'Promos' section of the mobile app, ensuring customers have access to competitive bonuses throughout the postseason. These ongoing promotions complement the substantial new-user bonus and demonstrate BetMGM's commitment to rewarding loyal customers with valuable betting opportunities.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.