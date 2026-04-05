BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50 for Lakers vs. Mavericks: Get Up to $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets

New users can claim a BetMGM bonus code offer worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets for Sunday's Lakers vs. Mavericks matchup. Use code SIBONUS50 to unlock this welcome offer and explore top sportsbook promos available as of April 5.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Lakers vs. Mavericks betting

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 provides new customers with first bet protection up to $1,500 plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points. This BetMGM promo code allows you to place your initial wager on any Lakers vs. Mavericks betting market with confidence. If your first bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake as bonus bets up to the maximum amount.

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Key terms for this BetMGM Sportsbook promo code include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Wagers over $50 receive five bonus bets worth 20% each of the original stake.

Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the stake amount.

All users receive $50 MGM Rewards Points regardless of outcome.

For example, if you bet $500 on the Lakers to cover the spread against Dallas and lose, you would receive five $100 bonus bets totaling $500. If you bet $25 on Luka Dončić to score over his points total and lose, you would get one $25 bonus bet. MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits, merchandise, Marriott Bonvoy Points, or Gametime vouchers through the BetMGM rewards program.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bonus code for BetMGM ahead of Lakers vs. Mavericks

Follow these steps to claim your BetMGM welcome offer before Sunday's Lakers vs. Mavericks game:

Register for a new BetMGM Sportsbook account using bonus code SIBONUS50. Make your first deposit of at least $10 to qualify for the promotion. Place your first real money wager on any Lakers vs. Mavericks betting market. Receive bonus bets equal to your stake if your first bet loses, up to $1,500. Collect your $50 MGM Rewards Points regardless of your bet outcome.

Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions beyond the Lakers vs. Mavericks game

BetMGM consistently offers ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond the welcome bonus. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and sport-specific promotions in the app's dedicated "Promos" section. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts for popular betting markets and special bonuses tied to major sporting events throughout the year.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

BetMGM is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.