BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50 for MLB, NBA, NHL & the Masters Unlocks $50 + $1500 Bonus Bets

New users can claim a generous welcome offer with BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 for Tuesday's loaded sports slate. The promotion provides up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first wager loses, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of outcome. Tuesday's action spans NBA playoff positioning battles, NHL postseason pushes, MLB's evening slate, and continued Masters coverage. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available as of April 7.

How the BetMGM bonus code offer works for Tuesday's games

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 provides first-time users with substantial protection on their initial wager. New customers in most states receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses, while users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can opt for a different structure. The standard offer requires a minimum $10 deposit and applies to any sports market.

For Tuesday's NBA slate featuring Bucks-Nets and Heat-Raptors, a losing $500 first bet would return five $100 bonus bets totaling the original stake. If you wagered $100 on Kings-Warriors and lost, you'd receive one $100 bonus bet. The Masters provides another excellent target, with outright winner bets or round-specific props offering diverse options for your protected wager.

Key terms include:

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Wagers over $50 are split into five equal bonus bets.

Wagers under $50 result in one bonus bet matching the stake.

All users receive $50 MGM Rewards Points win or lose.

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM promo code for NBA, NHL, MLB and Masters betting

Getting started with BetMGM Sportsbook takes just a few minutes and positions you for Tuesday's action across multiple sports.

Register for a new BetMGM account using bonus code SIBONUS50 during the sign-up process. Complete identity verification by providing your driver's license and personal information. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method. Place your first real money wager on any available market, such as NBA spreads or Masters outright winners. Receive bonus bets equal to your stake if the wager loses, plus $50 MGM Rewards Points regardless of outcome.

For more details about the platform's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer

BetMGM consistently provides existing users with ongoing promotional opportunities throughout the sports calendar. The sportsbook regularly features profit boosts, parlay insurance, and sport-specific bonuses that enhance the betting experience beyond the initial welcome offer. These promotions often target major events like playoff games, championship rounds, and marquee matchups.

Current customers can find the latest bonuses and enhanced odds by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app. The platform frequently updates these offers to align with trending games and seasonal storylines, ensuring there are always new opportunities to maximize your betting value.

MGM Rewards Points earned through betting activity can be redeemed for various benefits including bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. Additional information about the rewards program is available at https://www.nj.betmgm.com/en/p/betmgmrewards .

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

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