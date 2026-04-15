BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get $1.5K First Bet Bonus for Magic vs. 76ers Eastern Conference Play-In Game

New users can claim a BetMGM bonus code offer for Wednesday's Eastern Conference play-in tournament clash between the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers. Use bonus code SIBONUS50 to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first wager loses, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points. This welcome offer is perfect for betting on the Magic vs. 76ers showdown as both teams fight for playoff positioning on April 15.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Magic vs. 76ers betting

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 provides new customers with substantial protection on their first wager. After registering and making a minimum $10 deposit, place your first real money bet on any market, including the Magic vs. 76ers game. If your initial wager loses, BetMGM returns your stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

For example, if you bet $500 on the Magic to win and they fall short against Philadelphia, you'll receive your $500 back in bonus bets. If you wager $100 on Paolo Banchero to score over 25 points and he finishes with 22, you get $100 in bonus bets. Win or lose, you also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

Key terms and conditions include:

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Wagers over $50 are split into five equal bonus bets worth 20% each.

Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the stake.

MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for various benefits.

MGM Rewards Points offer multiple redemption options including bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. Additional information about BetMGM Rewards is available at https://www.nj.betmgm.com/en/p/betmgmrewards.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM promo code for the 76ers vs. Magic game

Follow these simple steps to claim your welcome bonus and bet on Wednesday's Eastern Conference play-in game:

Click the registration link and create your BetMGM Sportsbook account using bonus code SIBONUS50. Complete identity verification by providing your driver's license and personal information. Make a minimum $10 deposit using any accepted payment method. Place your first real money wager on the Magic vs. 76ers game or any other available market. Receive bonus bets if your first wager loses, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of outcome.

For more details about features and betting options, check out our comprehensive BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions beyond the Magic vs. 76ers welcome offer

BetMGM consistently provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities beyond the initial welcome bonus. The sportsbook regularly features profit boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event promotions that enhance your betting experience. These rotating promotions often coincide with major sporting events and playoff games.

Current customers can discover the latest sportsbook promos by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app. This dedicated area showcases daily odds boosts, same-game parlay specials, and seasonal campaigns designed to maximize value for regular users.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.