BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get a $50 Reward + a $1.5K First Bet on Germany vs Ivory Coast

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 by June 20 to claim a $1,500 First Bet offer on Germany vs. Ivory Coast. New users also receive $50 MGM Rewards Points win or lose. Find this and other sportsbook promos to make the most of your first wager.

How the BetMGM bonus code offer works for Germany vs. Ivory Coast

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a First Bet offer worth up to $1,500 for new users. Place your first real money wager on Germany vs. Ivory Coast, and if it loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake in bonus bets. It is one of the more generous welcome offers available at any major sportsbook right now.

Here is how the bonus bets are structured based on your wager amount:

If you wager $50 or more and lose, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake. For example, a $1,500 losing bet on Germany to win would return five $300 bonus bets, totaling $1,500.

If you wager less than $50 and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your original stake.

If your first bet wins, you keep your winnings as normal and still receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Say you back Ivory Coast to pull off an upset and the Elephants fall short in a 2-1 loss. BetMGM would return your stake in bonus bets, giving you another shot at the markets. On the flip side, if Ivory Coast holds on for the win, your payout lands immediately in your account.

New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia also have access to an alternate offer using the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50. Place a $10 first bet on Germany vs. Ivory Coast, and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets in addition to your winnings. Those bonus bets are issued as three $50 credits, each expiring seven days from issuance.

Win or lose, all new users receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points. Those points can be redeemed in several ways, including bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. You can learn more about the full rewards program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the bonus code for BetMGM ahead of Germany vs. Ivory Coast

Signing up and placing your first bet on Germany vs. Ivory Coast takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register: Click through to BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the BetMGM promo code SIBONUS50 during sign-up. Have your name, address, email address, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your wager: Navigate to the Germany vs. Ivory Coast match and place your first real money bet on any available market, such as the match result, total goals, or a player to score. Collect bonus bets: If your first bet loses, BetMGM will credit your account with bonus bets up to $1,500. Use each bonus bet before the seven-day expiration window closes. Receive your MGM Rewards Points: Your $50 in MGM Rewards Points will be credited to your account regardless of the outcome of your first wager.

For a full breakdown of what BetMGM offers new and existing users, check out our BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook promos to explore beyond Germany vs. Ivory Coast

BetMGM does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. Existing customers can find a rotating slate of odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions by visiting the Promos section directly in the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These offers are updated regularly and cover a wide range of sports and markets. It is worth checking back often so you never miss a timely boost on a big match.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.