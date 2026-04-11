BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get Up to $1,500 Back for Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov
New users can claim up to BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 benefits when betting on Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov this Saturday. The $1,500 first bet offer provides bonus bets back if your initial wager loses, plus $50 MGM Rewards Points regardless of outcome. BetMGM's latest sportsbook promos are available through April 11 for this heavyweight showdown at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
How the BetMGM bonus code works for Fury vs. Makhmudov betting
The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 delivers substantial value for new users betting on Saturday's heavyweight bout. After registering and making your first deposit of at least $10, place your initial real money wager on any Fury vs. Makhmudov market. If your bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets, plus you receive $50 MGM Rewards Points win or lose.
The bonus bet structure depends on your wager amount. Stakes over $50 generate five separate bonus bets worth 20% each of your original wager, while bets under $50 result in one bonus bet matching your stake. For example, if you bet $1,000 on Fury to win by knockout and lose, you'd receive five $200 bonus bets totaling $1,000.
Key terms include:
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Minimum $10 deposit required to qualify.
- Original stake not returned when using bonus bets.
- MGM Rewards Points awarded regardless of bet outcome.
*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.*
Steps to claim your BetMGM promo code for the heavyweight fight
Claiming your bonus for Fury vs. Makhmudov requires completing these straightforward steps:
- Register a new BetMGM Sportsbook account using bonus code SIBONUS50.
- Complete identity verification with your driver's license and personal information.
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method.
- Place your qualifying wager on any Fury vs. Makhmudov betting market.
- Receive bonus bets if your first bet loses, plus $50 MGM Rewards Points automatically.
MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Additional information about the rewards program is available at the BetMGM website. Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for more details about the sportsbook's features and offerings.
Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer
BetMGM consistently provides existing users with ongoing promotional opportunities beyond the initial welcome bonus. The sportsbook regularly features profit boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event promotions that enhance betting value throughout the year. These rotating promotions often coincide with major sporting events like heavyweight boxing matches.
Current users can access these additional bonuses by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app. The promotions tab updates frequently with new offers, including enhanced odds on popular betting markets and cashback opportunities on specific bet types. Checking this section regularly ensures you don't miss valuable promotional opportunities for upcoming fights and sporting events.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.