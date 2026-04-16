BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Make $1.5K First Bet for Warriors vs. Clippers Play-In Game

New users can claim a generous welcome offer with the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 ahead of Wednesday's Warriors vs. Clippers Western Conference play-in matchup. This promotion provides up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first wager loses, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome. The offer is available through April 15 and perfect for betting on this crucial elimination game between California rivals. BetMGM consistently ranks among the top sportsbook promos available to new customers.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Warriors vs. Clippers betting

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 offers new users substantial value for Wednesday's play-in game. After registering and making a minimum $10 deposit, place your first real money wager on any Warriors vs. Clippers betting market. If your initial bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets, plus you receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points win or lose.

The bonus bet structure depends on your wager amount. Stakes over $50 are divided into five equal bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original wager. For example, if you bet $1,000 on the Warriors to cover the spread and lose, you would receive five $200 bonus bets totaling $1,000. Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the original stake amount.

Key terms and conditions include:

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn and must be used for additional wagers.

Only the winnings from bonus bet wagers are withdrawable, not the stake.

MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for various benefits including bonus credits, merchandise, and hotel stays.

Consider betting on Kawhi Leonard to score over his season average of 27.9 points, as he has been dominant throughout the Clippers' late-season surge. If you wager $500 on this prop bet and Leonard falls short, you would receive five $100 bonus bets to use on other markets. Alternatively, if Stephen Curry plays on his minutes restriction and you bet the under on his points total, a losing wager would still provide valuable bonus bets for future games.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM promo code for the play-in game

Follow these simple steps to claim your welcome bonus and bet on Warriors vs. Clippers:

Click the registration link and create your BetMGM Sportsbook account using bonus code SIBONUS50. Verify your identity by providing required documentation such as your driver's license. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using any accepted payment method. Place your first real money wager on any Warriors vs. Clippers betting market. If your bet loses, receive your stake back up to $1,500 in bonus bets within 24 hours. Collect your $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of your bet outcome.

For detailed information about BetMGM's features, betting options, and user experience, check out our comprehensive BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions beyond the Warriors vs. Clippers game

BetMGM regularly provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities beyond the new user welcome offer. The sportsbook frequently features profit boosts, parlay insurance, and special event bonuses that enhance your betting experience throughout the NBA playoffs and other major sporting events.

Current customers can discover these rotating promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app or desktop platform. These offers often include enhanced odds on popular betting markets, cashback opportunities on specific bet types, and exclusive access to special wagering contests during marquee games like this Western Conference play-in matchup.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

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