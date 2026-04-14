BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50 Offers Up to $1,500 for Heat vs Hornets Play-in Game

New users can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets with BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 when betting on Tuesday's Heat vs Hornets Eastern Conference play-in game. This $1,500 first bet offer requires the promo code SIBONUS50 and is available for new customers looking to wager on this elimination matchup. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through April 14.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Heat vs Hornets betting

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 provides new users with first bet protection up to $1,500 on any sports market. If your initial wager on the Heat vs Hornets play-in game loses, BetMGM returns your stake as bonus bets. Win or lose, you also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

Key terms for this BetMGM Sportsbook promo code include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus code for BetMGM.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Wagers over $50 receive five bonus bets worth 20% of the original stake each.

Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the stake amount.

For example, if you bet $500 on Miami to win and they lose, you would receive five $100 bonus bets totaling $500. If Charlotte covers the spread but your $1,200 wager loses, you get five $240 bonus bets worth $1,200 total. MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits, merchandise, Marriott Bonvoy Points, or Gametime vouchers.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim BetMGM promo code for Tuesday's play-in game

Follow these steps to claim your BetMGM bonus code and bet on the Heat vs Hornets elimination game:

Register a new BetMGM account using bonus code SIBONUS50. Make a minimum $10 deposit to your new sportsbook account. Place your first real money wager on any Heat vs Hornets betting market. Receive bonus bets equal to your stake if the bet loses, up to $1,500. Collect $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome.

Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional BetMGM promos beyond the welcome offer

BetMGM consistently provides existing customers with ongoing promotions and betting boosts throughout the NBA playoffs and other major sporting events. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event promotions in the 'Promos' tab of the BetMGM mobile app. These rotating offers complement the new user welcome bonus and provide additional value for regular bettors looking to maximize their wagering potential on games like tonight's crucial play-in matchup.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.