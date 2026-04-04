BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50 Offers Up to $1,500 for Illinois vs. UConn

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Illinois vs. UConn betting

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 delivers substantial value for new customers looking to wager on the Illinois-UConn showdown. After registering and making your first deposit of at least $10, place your initial real money bet on any market related to this national semifinal clash. If your wager loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets, plus you receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome.

Key terms for this promotion include:

• Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

• Wagers over $50 receive five separate bonus bets worth 20% of the original stake each.

• Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the original stake.

• MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for various benefits including bonus credits, merchandise, and hotel stays.

For example, if you bet $1,000 on Illinois to cover the spread and they fall short, you would receive five $200 bonus bets totaling $1,000. Alternatively, backing UConn's moneyline with a $500 wager that loses would result in five $100 bonus bets. The Fighting Illini enter as underdogs after losing twice to the Huskies this season, including a dominant 77-52 defeat in last year's regional final.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM bonus code for Illinois vs. UConn

Follow these simple steps to secure your welcome bonus and bet on Saturday's national semifinal:

Register for a new BetMGM Sportsbook account using bonus code SIBONUS50. Complete identity verification by providing required personal information and documentation. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method. Place your first real money wager on Illinois vs. UConn or any other available market. Receive bonus bets equal to your stake (up to $1,500) if your initial bet loses, plus $50 MGM Rewards Points.

Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional BetMGM promotions for existing customers

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing value for existing customers through various promotional offers and betting boosts. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and sport-specific promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating promotions often feature enhanced payouts for popular betting markets and can provide additional value when wagering on major sporting events like college basketball's national semifinals.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

BetMGM is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.