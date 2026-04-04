BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50 Offers Up to $1,500 for Michigan vs. Arizona

New users can claim up to BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 protection with $1,500 back if their first bet loses on Michigan vs. Arizona. This welcome offer requires the bonus code SIBONUS50 and is available for Saturday's game. Check out the latest sportsbook promos as of April 4.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Michigan vs. Arizona betting

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 provides first-time users with up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their initial wager loses. This protection applies to any bet on Michigan vs. Arizona, whether you back the Wolverines' high-powered offense led by Yaxel Lendeborg or Arizona's dominant defense anchored by Motiejus Krivas.

Here's how the offer works:

• Make a minimum $10 deposit and place your first real money wager.

• If your bet wins, you keep your winnings plus receive $50 MGM Rewards Points.

• If your bet loses, receive your stake back up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

• Bonus bets expire after seven days from issuance.

• Win or lose, you earn $50 MGM Rewards Points.

For example, if you bet $500 on Michigan to cover the spread against Arizona and lose, you'll receive five $100 bonus bets totaling $500. If you wager $100 on Arizona's under and it loses, you'll get one $100 bonus bet. The Wolverines enter averaging 95 points in their tournament run, while Arizona's defense has limited opponents to 27.9% from three-point range.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM promo code for Michigan vs. Arizona

Follow these steps to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Saturday's game:

Register for a new BetMGM account using bonus code SIBONUS50. Make a minimum $10 deposit to your account. Place your first real money wager on Michigan vs. Arizona or any available market. If your bet loses, receive bonus bets equal to your stake up to $1,500. Use your bonus bets within seven days of receiving them.

Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional BetMGM offers beyond the Michigan vs. Arizona game

BetMGM consistently provides existing users with ongoing promotions and betting boosts throughout the college basketball season. Current customers can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and profit boost tokens in the 'Promos' section of the BetMGM app. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts for tournament games and special bets on individual player performances. The sportsbook frequently updates these promotions, so check regularly for new opportunities to maximize your betting value on future games.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.