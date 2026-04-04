BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50 Offers Up to $1,500 for Michigan vs. Arizona
New users can claim up to BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 protection with $1,500 back if their first bet loses on Michigan vs. Arizona. This welcome offer requires the bonus code SIBONUS50 and is available for Saturday's game. Check out the latest sportsbook promos as of April 4.
How the BetMGM bonus code works for Michigan vs. Arizona betting
The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 provides first-time users with up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their initial wager loses. This protection applies to any bet on Michigan vs. Arizona, whether you back the Wolverines' high-powered offense led by Yaxel Lendeborg or Arizona's dominant defense anchored by Motiejus Krivas.
Here's how the offer works:
• Make a minimum $10 deposit and place your first real money wager.
• If your bet wins, you keep your winnings plus receive $50 MGM Rewards Points.
• If your bet loses, receive your stake back up to $1,500 in bonus bets.
• Bonus bets expire after seven days from issuance.
• Win or lose, you earn $50 MGM Rewards Points.
For example, if you bet $500 on Michigan to cover the spread against Arizona and lose, you'll receive five $100 bonus bets totaling $500. If you wager $100 on Arizona's under and it loses, you'll get one $100 bonus bet. The Wolverines enter averaging 95 points in their tournament run, while Arizona's defense has limited opponents to 27.9% from three-point range.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM promo code for Michigan vs. Arizona
Follow these steps to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Saturday's game:
- Register for a new BetMGM account using bonus code SIBONUS50.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit to your account.
- Place your first real money wager on Michigan vs. Arizona or any available market.
- If your bet loses, receive bonus bets equal to your stake up to $1,500.
- Use your bonus bets within seven days of receiving them.
Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional BetMGM offers beyond the Michigan vs. Arizona game
BetMGM consistently provides existing users with ongoing promotions and betting boosts throughout the college basketball season. Current customers can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and profit boost tokens in the 'Promos' section of the BetMGM app. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts for tournament games and special bets on individual player performances. The sportsbook frequently updates these promotions, so check regularly for new opportunities to maximize your betting value on future games.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
- BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.
BetMGM is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.
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Geoff is an analyst in the sports betting industry who has over a decade of experience creating content. As a former online poker player who used to multi-table 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been an active gambler for the majority of his adult life and has always strived to be a +EV sports bettor. His foray into sports saw him develop a deep love for betting on the NFL and golf, where he continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, he loves providing actionable pieces of content, and his goal is to always search for an original or under-appreciated piece of information that gives his readers an edge. Geoff has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta. He’s had his work published by larger betting sites like DraftKings and been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer by some of the largest networks and sporting leagues in the world. His knowledge of betting and industry experience allows him to create reliable and original betting content and sportsbook reviews that readers can not only trust but also rely on when choosing which site to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch European golf.