BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50 Offers Up to $1,500 for MLB, NBA, NHL and Masters Action

New users can claim the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 for up to $1,500 in bonus bets when wagering on Friday's packed sports slate. With MLB early-season games, crucial NBA and NHL matchups, and second-round Masters action at Augusta National, there are plenty of sportsbook promos available for Apr. 10 betting opportunities.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Friday's sports action

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 provides new users with bonus bet protection on their first wager up to $1,500. If your initial bet on Friday's MLB, NBA, NHL or Masters action loses, BetMGM returns your stake as bonus bets. Additionally, all new users receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of their bet outcome.

For example, if you place a $500 first bet on Scottie Scheffler to make the cut at Augusta National and it loses, you'll receive your $500 back in bonus bets. If you wager on an NBA playoff positioning game and win, you keep your winnings plus the original stake. The bonus bet structure varies based on your wager amount:

Wagers over $50 receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of the qualifying wager.

Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the stake amount.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits, merchandise, or Marriott Bonvoy Points.

In select states (MI, NJ, PA, WV), new users can opt for a different promotion: bet $10 and receive $150 in bonus bets if the wager wins, plus $50 MGM Rewards Points win or lose.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM promo code for Masters and sports betting

Follow these steps to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code and start betting on Friday's action:

Register for a new BetMGM account using bonus code SIBONUS50. Make a minimum $10 deposit to activate your account. Place your first real money wager on any available market, including Masters second-round action or MLB games. If your bet loses, receive bonus bets equal to your stake up to $1,500. Collect your $50 MGM Rewards Points regardless of bet outcome.

Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional BetMGM offers for existing customers

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing users beyond the welcome bonus. Current customers can find daily odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific promotions in the 'Promos' section of the BetMGM app. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts for popular betting markets and special bonuses tied to major sporting events like the Masters Tournament.

Regular users should check the promotions tab frequently, as BetMGM updates these offers regularly to coincide with the sports calendar and major events.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.