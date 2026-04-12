BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50 Offers Up to $1,500 for MLB, NBA, NHL and Masters Sunday

New users can claim a generous welcome offer with BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 ahead of Sunday's loaded sports slate. The $1,500 First Bet offer provides bonus bets back if your initial wager loses, making it perfect for betting on MLB games, NBA playoff positioning battles, NHL postseason races, or the Masters final round at Augusta National. BetMGM's current sportsbook promos are available through April 12.

How the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 offer works for Sunday's action

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a First Bet offer worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets. New customers must make a minimum $10 deposit and place their first real money wager on any available market. If that initial bet loses, BetMGM returns the entire stake as bonus bets, up to the $1,500 maximum.

The bonus bet structure depends on your wager amount. Bets over $50 receive five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of the original stake. Smaller wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the lost amount. All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn directly.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.

First bet must be placed with real money, not bonus funds.

Bonus bets expire after seven days from issuance.

All new users receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of bet outcome.

Bonus bet winnings exclude the original stake amount.

For example, if you bet $500 on Scottie Scheffler to win the Masters and he finishes second, you would receive five $100 bonus bets totaling $500. Alternatively, wagering $1,000 on the Lakers to make the playoffs would yield five $200 bonus bets if they fall short.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM promo code for Sunday's games

Follow these simple steps to secure your welcome bonus before Sunday's action begins:

Click the registration link and create your new BetMGM Sportsbook account using bonus code SIBONUS50. Complete identity verification by providing your driver's license and personal information. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method. Place your qualifying first bet on MLB, NBA, NHL, or Masters markets. Receive bonus bets within 24 hours if your initial wager loses, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing users beyond the welcome offer. Regular customers can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and sport-specific bonuses throughout the year. The sportsbook frequently runs enhanced payouts for major events like Sunday's Masters finale and playoff-race games across the NBA and NHL.

Check the 'Promos' tab within the BetMGM Sportsbook app to discover current offers for existing users. These rotating promotions often include profit boosts for same-game parlays, cashback specials for specific sports, and loyalty rewards through the MGM Rewards program that provides bonus credits, merchandise, and exclusive experiences.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.