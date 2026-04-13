BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50 Offers Up to $1,500 for MLB, NHL and NBA Playoff Betting

New users can claim a valuable welcome offer with the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 for Monday's packed sports slate. The promotion provides up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first wager loses on MLB, NHL or NBA playoff action. BetMGM also offers excellent sportsbook promos as of Apr. 13.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for tonight's NHL and MLB action

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 delivers substantial value for new users betting on tonight's busy sports schedule. After registering and making your first deposit of at least $10, place your initial wager on any market. If that bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets, plus you receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome.

The bonus bet structure depends on your wager amount. Stakes over $50 are divided into five equal bonus bets worth 20% each of your original wager. For example, if you bet $1,000 on the Rangers-Panthers NHL matchup and lose, you would receive five $200 bonus bets totaling $1,000. Smaller wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the stake amount.

Key terms include:

• Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

• Minimum $10 deposit required to qualify.

• Available to new users only.

• MGM Rewards Points include bonus credits for digital play, Marriott Bonvoy Points, and merchandise.

Consider wagering on tonight's high-stakes NHL games where playoff positioning remains fluid. Teams like the Hurricanes, Rangers and Maple Leafs are playing with playoff-level intensity, creating excellent betting opportunities. If your Rangers moneyline bet wins against Florida, you keep your winnings and still earn the MGM Rewards Points. If it loses, you get your full stake back in bonus bets to use on upcoming games.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM promo code for MLB and NHL betting

Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer and start betting on tonight's action:

Click the registration link and use BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50 during account creation. Complete identity verification by providing your driver's license and personal information. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method. Place your qualifying wager on any MLB, NHL or NBA market available. Receive bonus bets if your first wager loses, plus $50 MGM Rewards Points regardless of outcome.

Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing users

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions beyond the new user welcome offer. Existing customers can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and sport-specific bonuses throughout the year. The sportsbook frequently features enhanced payouts for popular betting markets during major sporting events. Check the 'Promos' tab within the BetMGM app regularly to discover the latest bonus opportunities and limited-time offers available to active users.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.