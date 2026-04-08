BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50 Offers Up to $1,500 for The Masters

New users can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets with BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 when betting on The Masters at Augusta National. The 90th edition of golf's first major begins Wednesday, April 8, where defending champion Rory McIlroy seeks to become the first repeat winner since Tiger Woods. BetMGM's welcome offer requires the promo code SIBONUS50 and provides excellent value for wagering on this prestigious tournament. New bettors also receive $50 MGM Rewards Points regardless of their first bet outcome, plus access to comprehensive sportsbook promos .

How the BetMGM bonus code works for The Masters betting

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 provides new users with first bet protection up to $1,500 when wagering on The Masters. If your initial wager loses, BetMGM returns your stake as bonus bets, allowing you to continue betting on tournament action at Augusta National. This generous offer applies to any Masters market, whether you back McIlroy to repeat, support Scottie Scheffler's return after his son's birth, or bet on longshots like Chris Gotterup making his Masters debut.

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The bonus structure depends on your wager amount. Bets over $50 receive five bonus bets worth 20% of your qualifying wager each, while smaller bets receive one bonus bet equal to your stake. For example, a losing $1,500 bet on Cameron Young to win The Masters would return five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500. All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn directly.

Key terms include:

Minimum $10 deposit required.

First bet protection up to $1,500.

Bonus bets expire after seven days.

$50 MGM Rewards Points awarded win or lose.

Promo code SIBONUS50 must be entered during registration.

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.*

Steps to claim your BetMGM promo code for Masters wagering

Follow these simple steps to claim your BetMGM welcome offer and start betting on The Masters action at Augusta National.

Register a new BetMGM account using promo code SIBONUS50. Make your initial deposit of at least $10. Place your first real money wager on any Masters market. Receive bonus bets equal to your stake if your first bet loses. Collect $50 MGM Rewards Points regardless of your bet outcome.

Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for detailed analysis of the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions beyond The Masters

BetMGM consistently provides existing users with ongoing promotions and betting boosts throughout the golf season and beyond. The sportsbook regularly updates its promotional offerings, including profit boosts for major championships, same-game parlay insurance, and enhanced odds on popular markets. These promotions complement the welcome offer and provide continued value for regular bettors.

Current users can find the latest promotional opportunities by checking the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. The platform frequently features tournament-specific boosts during major events like The Masters, along with daily and weekly promotions across various sports. MGM Rewards Points earned through betting can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.