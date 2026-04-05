BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50 Offers Up to $1,500 for UConn vs. Michigan Championship Game

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 delivers up to $1,500 in bonus bets for new users betting on Monday's UConn vs. Michigan championship game. This welcome offer requires the promo code SIBONUS50 and provides bonus bets if your first wager loses. Take advantage of this opportunity and other sportsbook promos available April 5.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for UConn vs. Michigan betting

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 provides new users with protection on their first wager up to $1,500. If you bet on UConn to complete their historic three-in-four championship run and lose, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets. Similarly, if you back Michigan to end the Big Ten's championship drought since 2000 and your wager fails, you receive bonus bets equal to your original stake.

Key terms include:

• Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.

• First bet protection applies to wagers up to $1,500.

• Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

• Win or lose, you receive $50 MGM Rewards Points.

For example, if you wager $500 on UConn to beat Michigan and lose, BetMGM awards you $500 in bonus bets. If you bet $100 on Michigan's moneyline and it wins, you keep your winnings plus the original stake. The bonus structure divides larger stakes into multiple bonus bets, with wagers over $50 split into five equal portions.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim BetMGM promo code SIBONUS50 for championship game betting

Follow these steps to claim your BetMGM welcome offer for Monday's championship game:

Register with BetMGM Sportsbook using bonus code SIBONUS50. Make a minimum $10 deposit to your new account. Place your first real money wager on UConn vs. Michigan or any available market. Receive bonus bets equal to your stake if your first bet loses, up to $1,500. Collect $50 MGM Rewards Points regardless of your bet outcome.

Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing users

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. These include daily odds boosts, parlay insurance, and sport-specific promotions that enhance your betting experience. Check the 'Promos' tab within the BetMGM Sportsbook app regularly to discover current offers and maximize your betting value throughout the championship game and beyond.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

BetMGM is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.