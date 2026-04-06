BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50 Offers Up to $1,500 for UConn vs. Michigan Championship Game

New users can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets with BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 for Monday's UConn vs. Michigan championship game. The promotion returns your stake in bonus bets if your first wager loses. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available as of Sunday, April 5.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for UConn vs. Michigan betting

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 provides new users with first bet protection up to $1,500 for the championship game between UConn and Michigan. If your initial wager on the Huskies or Wolverines loses, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets. You also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of your bet's outcome.

The offer includes several key terms and conditions:

• Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the promotion.

• First bet protection covers wagers up to $1,500.

• Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

• Wagers over $50 receive five bonus bets worth 20% of the original stake each.

• Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the stake amount.

For example, if you bet $1,000 on UConn to win the championship and they lose, you would receive five $200 bonus bets totaling $1,000. If you bet $30 on Michigan to cover the spread and they fail to do so, you would receive one $30 bonus bet. All bonus bets must be used within seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM bonus code for the championship game

Follow these steps to claim your BetMGM welcome offer for Monday's UConn vs. Michigan championship game:

Register for a new BetMGM account using bonus code SIBONUS50. Make a minimum deposit of $10 to fund your account. Place your first real money wager on any UConn vs. Michigan betting market. Receive bonus bets equal to your stake if your first bet loses, up to $1,500. Collect $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of your bet's outcome.

Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional BetMGM promotions for existing users

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance, and special event promotions in the 'Promos' section of the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts for championship games and tournament betting opportunities.

MGM Rewards Points earned through betting can be redeemed for various benefits including bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. Additional information about the rewards program is available at https://www.nj.betmgm.com/en/p/betmgmrewards .

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

BetMGM is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.