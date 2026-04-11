BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50 Offers Up to $1,500 for UFC 327 Betting

New users can claim a generous welcome offer with BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 ahead of UFC 327 on Saturday, April 11. The $1,500 first bet offer provides excellent value for betting on the light heavyweight title fight and undercard action. BetMGM stands out among sportsbook promos with this substantial welcome bonus for first-time customers.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for UFC 327 betting

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a first bet offer worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your initial wager loses. New customers must make a minimum $10 deposit and place their first real money bet on any market, including UFC 327 fights. If your first bet wins, you keep your winnings and receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

The bonus structure depends on your wager amount. Bets over $50 receive five bonus bets worth 20% of your qualifying wager each. Smaller bets under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to your stake. For example, if you bet $1,000 on Jiri Prochazka to defeat Carlos Ulberg and lose, you would receive five $200 bonus bets totaling $1,000.

Key terms and conditions include:

Bonus bets expire after seven days from issuance.

Minimum $10 deposit required to qualify for the offer.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn and must be used for additional wagers.

Win or lose, all new customers receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.*

How to claim your BetMGM promo code for UFC 327

Follow these simple steps to claim your welcome bonus and start betting on UFC 327:

Click the registration link and create your BetMGM Sportsbook account using bonus code SIBONUS50. Complete identity verification by providing your driver's license and personal information. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method. Place your first real money wager on UFC 327 or any other available market. Receive bonus bets if your first bet loses, or keep your winnings if it hits. Collect your $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome.

Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for detailed information about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer

BetMGM consistently provides value to existing customers through various promotional offers and betting boosts. The sportsbook regularly features enhanced odds on popular fights, parlay insurance, and profit boosts for UFC events. Current users can find these ongoing promotions in the 'Promos' section of the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app.

MGM Rewards Points earned through betting can be redeemed for various benefits including bonus credits for digital play, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. These rewards add extra value to your betting experience beyond the initial welcome bonus.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.