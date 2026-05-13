DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets for MLB Games, NBA & NHL Playoffs

The DraftKings promo code offer available through May 13 lets new users bet $5 and get $100 in bonus bets instantly. With Game 5 of Cavaliers vs. Pistons and Avalanche vs. Wild on the schedule, plus a full MLB slate, there are plenty of ways to put this sportsbook promos offer to work today.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for NBA and NHL playoffs

The DraftKings promo code requires no code at all. Simply sign up, deposit a minimum of $5, and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any available market. No promo code for DraftKings is needed because the offer applies automatically once you meet those requirements.

Whether you back Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers to take a 3-2 series lead in Game 5 or side with Cade Cunningham and the Pistons to even things back up at home, your bonus is on its way either way. Win or lose that first bet, DraftKings will issue four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind before claiming this DraftKings new-user promo:

Minimum deposit and first wager of $5 required.

Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of -500 or longer.

Four $25 bonus bets issued within 72 hours of the qualifying wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

If you prefer the ice, you can also target Game 5 of Avalanche vs. Wild, where Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar look to tighten Colorado's grip on the series. Back Minnesota to extend the series or Colorado to push toward a close, and your four $25 bonus bets arrive the same way regardless of the outcome. The DraftKings promo codes available here make it easy to get started on any of these marquee matchups.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo for NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs, and MLB games

Claiming this offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get your $100 in bonus bets before puck drop or tip-off:

Register for a new DraftKings account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information to verify your identity. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Deposit a minimum of $5 using any available payment method once your account is verified. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports market at odds of -500 or longer. Consider targeting Game 5 of Cavaliers vs. Pistons, Avalanche vs. Wild, or any MLB game on the Wednesday slate. Receive four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 within 72 hours of your bet settling, win or lose. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance before they expire.

For a deeper look at what the platform offers beyond this welcome deal, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings Sportsbook promos for existing users

The welcome offer is just the beginning of what DraftKings brings to the table. Existing customers can find a rotating lineup of odds boosts, profit boosts, and other bonuses tied to the biggest games of the week. DraftKings consistently refreshes these deals to keep things interesting throughout the playoffs and the MLB season.

The easiest way to stay on top of what is available is to check the "Promos" tab directly in the DraftKings Sportsbook app. New offers appear regularly, so it is worth checking back before each game day to make sure you are not leaving value on the table.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.