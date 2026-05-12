DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets for MLB, NHL, NBA Playoffs and WNBA

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into May 12, with new users able to bet $5 and get $100 in bonus bets instantly. Whether you're eyeing the Yankees-Orioles rivalry, Game 5 of Timberwolves-Spurs, or any NHL second-round action, this offer covers every market.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for MLB, NHL, NBA and WNBA betting

The DraftKings promo code requires no code at all — the promotion applies automatically once you meet the qualifying requirements. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market. No promo code for DraftKings is needed at checkout.

Here is a closer look at the key terms and conditions for this DraftKings new-user promo:

Minimum deposit of $5 required.

Qualifying wager must be at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.

Win or lose your first bet, you receive four $25 bonus bets totaling $100.

Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

Say you place your $5 qualifying wager on the Yankees-Orioles game and New York wins — you collect your winnings and still receive four $25 bonus bets. If the Orioles pull off the upset and your bet loses, DraftKings still delivers all $100 in bonus bets within 72 hours. The outcome of your first wager does not affect the bonus.

Those bonus bets open up a world of options across the rest of the week's action. You could spread them across the NHL second-round matchups, put one on Anthony Edwards to lead the Timberwolves past the Spurs in Game 5, or even jump into early WNBA markets featuring Caitlin Clark and A'ja Wilson. The DraftKings promo codes available through this offer give new users serious flexibility right out of the gate.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo for MLB, NHL, NBA playoffs and WNBA betting

Claiming this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started and place your qualifying wager on today's action:

Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and click to register a new account. Enter your personal information, including your full name, address, phone number, and date of birth, to verify your identity. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you appear on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Make a minimum deposit of $5 using any available payment method. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market, such as the Yankees-Orioles game, Timberwolves-Spurs Game 5, or any NHL second-round matchup. Receive four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 within 72 hours of your wager settling, regardless of the outcome. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance before they expire.

For a deeper look at what the platform offers beyond this welcome promotion, check out our full DraftKings review .

Additional DraftKings promo offers for existing users

DraftKings does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. Existing customers can regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, and other limited-time bonuses tied to major sporting events throughout the season. The best way to stay on top of what is available is to check the "Promos" tab directly within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. New deals surface frequently, especially around high-profile matchups like the NHL and NBA playoffs, so it pays to check back often.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.