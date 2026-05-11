DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets for NBA and NHL Playoffs

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into Monday's packed slate. New users can grab $100 in bonus bets by placing just a $5 wager. With NBA second-round playoff games, NHL postseason action, and MLB all on the schedule, May 11 is the perfect time to sign up.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for NBA and NHL playoffs

The DraftKings promo code requires no code at all. No DraftKings promo code is required to unlock this offer. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market, and the promotion activates automatically.

Here is how the offer breaks down in practice. Say you place your $5 qualifying bet on Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers to even the series against the Detroit Pistons in Game 4. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue four $25 bonus bets totaling $100. The same applies if you back Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder to complete their sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers, or wager on Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche to regain control of their series against the Minnesota Wild.

Keep the following terms and conditions in mind before claiming this DraftKings new-user promo:

Minimum deposit of $5 required.

Qualifying wager must be at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.

Four $25 bonus bets are issued win or lose on the qualifying wager.

Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of the qualifying wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

This promo code for DraftKings expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for tonight's games

Claiming this DraftKings promo codes offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started before tonight's tip-offs and puck drops:

Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and click to register a new account. Enter your personal information, including your full name, address, phone number, and date of birth, to verify your identity. Note that users on any self-exclusion lists for gambling are not eligible. Make a minimum deposit of $5 using any available payment method. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any market, such as Game 4 of Pistons vs. Cavaliers, Thunder vs. Lakers, Avalanche vs. Wild, or any MLB game on tonight's schedule. Receive four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 within 72 hours of your bet settling, regardless of the outcome.

For a deeper look at what DraftKings offers beyond this welcome promotion, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings promo offers for existing users

DraftKings Sportsbook consistently rewards its existing customers with a rotating lineup of bonuses, odds boosts, and profit boosts throughout the sports calendar. The NBA and NHL playoffs are prime time for these types of offers, and MLB provides daily opportunities as well. The best way to stay current on what is available is to check the Promos tab directly within the DraftKings Sportsbook app, where new deals are regularly posted and updated.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.