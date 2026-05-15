DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets for PGA Championship, WNBA, NBA & NHL Playoffs

Friday, May 15 is loaded with action, and the DraftKings promo code offer gives new users a chance to grab $100 in bonus bets with just a $5 wager. From the PGA Championship cut line to NBA and NHL playoff intensity, there is no shortage of sportsbook promos worth jumping on today.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for the PGA Championship and more

The DraftKings promo code offer is straightforward: deposit at least $5, place a qualifying wager of $5 or more at odds of -500 or longer, and DraftKings will reward you with four $25 bonus bets totaling $100. No DraftKings promo code is required — the promotion applies automatically once you meet the qualifying criteria.

Win or lose your first bet, the bonus bets arrive. Say you back Scottie Scheffler to make the cut at the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club and he advances to the weekend — great news on two fronts. But even if your pick misses the cut, you still walk away with $100 in bonus bets to deploy across the rest of the weekend's slate.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Minimum deposit of $5 required.

Qualifying wager must be at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.

Four $25 bonus bets ($100 total) are issued within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

This DraftKings new-user promo expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

With the NBA playoffs heating up in the second round and the NHL postseason delivering bruising, high-stakes hockey, there are plenty of markets to put those bonus bets to work after your qualifying wager settles. The WNBA season also tips off Friday, adding even more options for new bettors looking to explore the promo code for DraftKings.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer today

Claiming this DraftKings promo codes offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before the Friday action kicks off:

Register for a new DraftKings account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information to verify your identity. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you appear on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Deposit a minimum of $5 using any of the available payment methods on the platform. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports market at odds of -500 or longer — consider targeting the PGA Championship, an NBA playoff game, an NHL postseason matchup, a WNBA opener, or any MLB game on Friday's schedule. Receive four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 within 72 hours of your wager settling, regardless of the outcome. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance before they expire.

For a deeper look at what the platform has to offer beyond this welcome promotion, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings Sportsbook promos for existing users

Already have a DraftKings account? The platform consistently rolls out fresh bonuses, odds boosts, and profit-boost tokens for existing customers throughout the week. The best way to stay on top of what is available is to check the "Promos" tab directly within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. With a packed sports calendar running through the weekend, there is a good chance something worthwhile is waiting for you there.

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