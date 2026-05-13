DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets for the PGA Championship

The DraftKings promo code offer is live ahead of the PGA Championship, and new users can bet $5 and get $100 in bonus bets instantly. Check out all available sportsbook promos before the second major of the golf season gets underway. This offer is available through May 14.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for the PGA Championship

The DraftKings promo code does not require any code at all. Simply sign up, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market. The promotion activates automatically once those requirements are met.

Win or lose your first bet, DraftKings will issue four $25 bonus bets totaling $100. So whether your opening wager on Scottie Scheffler to win the PGA Championship cashes or comes up short, you still walk away with bonus bets to use across the platform.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Minimum $5 deposit and qualifying wager required.

Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of -500 or longer.

Four $25 bonus bets ($100 total) are issued win or lose.

Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

Stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.

This DraftKings new-user promo expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

Say you place your $5 bet on Rory McIlroy to win at Aronimink and he falls short on Sunday. You still receive $100 in bonus bets to deploy on the rest of the major season or any other market. That is a strong return on a small qualifying wager, and no promo code for DraftKings is needed to unlock it.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for the PGA Championship

Claiming this DraftKings promo codes offer is straightforward. Follow the steps below to get started before the first round tees off at Aronimink Golf Club.

Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and click to register a new account. Enter your personal information, including your full name, address, phone number, and date of birth, then verify your identity to complete registration. Make a minimum deposit of $5 using any available payment method. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports market at odds of -500 or longer, such as a PGA Championship outright winner or a first-round leader bet. Receive four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 within 72 hours of your bet settling, regardless of the outcome.

For a deeper look at what the platform has to offer, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings offers to explore during the PGA Championship

DraftKings Sportsbook consistently rolls out fresh promotions for existing users throughout major sporting events. During a week as big as the PGA Championship, you can expect odds boosts, profit boosts, and other limited-time offers to pop up across the app. The best way to stay on top of everything available is to check the "Promos" tab directly within the DraftKings Sportsbook app, where new deals are added regularly. Existing customers have plenty of reasons to keep coming back beyond the welcome offer.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.