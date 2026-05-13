DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets for the PGA Championship
The DraftKings promo code offer is live ahead of the PGA Championship, and new users can bet $5 and get $100 in bonus bets instantly. Check out all available sportsbook promos before the second major of the golf season gets underway. This offer is available through May 14.
How the DraftKings promo code offer works for the PGA Championship
The DraftKings promo code does not require any code at all. Simply sign up, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market. The promotion activates automatically once those requirements are met.
Win or lose your first bet, DraftKings will issue four $25 bonus bets totaling $100. So whether your opening wager on Scottie Scheffler to win the PGA Championship cashes or comes up short, you still walk away with bonus bets to use across the platform.
Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:
- Minimum $5 deposit and qualifying wager required.
- Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of -500 or longer.
- Four $25 bonus bets ($100 total) are issued win or lose.
- Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of your wager settling.
- Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.
- Stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.
- This DraftKings new-user promo expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.
Say you place your $5 bet on Rory McIlroy to win at Aronimink and he falls short on Sunday. You still receive $100 in bonus bets to deploy on the rest of the major season or any other market. That is a strong return on a small qualifying wager, and no promo code for DraftKings is needed to unlock it.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for the PGA Championship
Claiming this DraftKings promo codes offer is straightforward. Follow the steps below to get started before the first round tees off at Aronimink Golf Club.
- Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and click to register a new account.
- Enter your personal information, including your full name, address, phone number, and date of birth, then verify your identity to complete registration.
- Make a minimum deposit of $5 using any available payment method.
- Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports market at odds of -500 or longer, such as a PGA Championship outright winner or a first-round leader bet.
- Receive four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 within 72 hours of your bet settling, regardless of the outcome.
For a deeper look at what the platform has to offer, check out our full DraftKings review.
More DraftKings offers to explore during the PGA Championship
DraftKings Sportsbook consistently rolls out fresh promotions for existing users throughout major sporting events. During a week as big as the PGA Championship, you can expect odds boosts, profit boosts, and other limited-time offers to pop up across the app. The best way to stay on top of everything available is to check the "Promos" tab directly within the DraftKings Sportsbook app, where new deals are added regularly. Existing customers have plenty of reasons to keep coming back beyond the welcome offer.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.