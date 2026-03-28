DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for College Basketball Quarterfinals

New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth $200 in bonus bets plus a 100% profit boost for college basketball futures betting. This welcome offer is perfect for Saturday's College Basketball Quarterfinals action. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through March 28.

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How the DraftKings promo code works for College Basketball Quarterfinals betting

The DraftKings promo code requires no code entry for new customers. Simply register, deposit $5, and place your first $5 wager on any market to instantly receive $200 in bonus bets. You'll also get a 100% profit boost token for college basketball futures betting.

Key terms and conditions include:

Must select token before placing minimum $5 bet to activate the promotion.

Receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours if technical issues occur.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

Bonus bet stake not included in winnings.

100% boost applies to futures bets on the 2026 tournament winner.

For example, if you bet $5 on Iowa to upset Illinois in Saturday's quarterfinal matchup and win, you keep your original winnings plus receive the $200 in bonus bets. If your bet loses, you still receive the full bonus amount to continue betting on the remaining quarterfinal games.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for Saturday's games

Follow these simple steps to claim your bonus bets for College Basketball Quarterfinals betting:

Register for a new DraftKings account using your personal information and verify your identity. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 to fund your account. Select the promo token before placing your first qualifying $5 bet on any sports market. Receive $200 in bonus bets instantly plus your 100% profit boost for futures betting. Use your bonus bets within seven days and withdraw any winnings after meeting the 1x wagering requirement.

For more details about this sportsbook's features and betting options, read our comprehensive DraftKings review .

Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promo codes for existing users

DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond this new-user welcome offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, profit boost tokens, and special event bonuses in the 'Promos' section of the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts for college basketball games, same-game parlay insurance, and deposit match bonuses during major tournaments.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.