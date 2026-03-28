DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for College Basketball Quarterfinals

New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer for Saturday's College Basketball Quarterfinals action. The $200 bonus bet promotion activates instantly after your first $5 wager. This welcome offer joins other competitive sportsbook promos available through March 28.

How the DraftKings promo code works for college basketball quarterfinals betting

The DraftKings promo code requires no code entry for new customers. You simply register, deposit $5, and place your first qualifying bet to receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly. The promotion also includes a 100% profit boost token for college basketball futures betting on the 2026 tournament winner.

Saturday's quarterfinals feature compelling matchups perfect for this welcome offer. Iowa faces Illinois after the Hawkeyes upset Nebraska in their rivalry showdown, while Illinois knocked out second-seeded Houston. The second game pits Purdue against Arizona, with the Boilermakers barely surviving an 11-seed Texas scare by two points.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 deposit and qualifying bet required.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus bet stake not included in winnings.

Must complete 1x wagering requirement before withdrawing.

For example, if you bet $5 on Iowa to cover the spread against Illinois and win, you keep your original winnings plus receive the $200 in bonus bets. If your initial wager loses, you still receive the full bonus bet amount to continue betting on the remaining quarterfinal games.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for college basketball quarterfinals

Follow these steps to activate your welcome bonus before Saturday's quarterfinal games begin:

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and complete registration with personal information. Make your initial deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Place your first qualifying $5 bet on any college basketball quarterfinal market. Receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly plus your 100% boost token. Use bonus bets within seven days and complete wagering requirements before withdrawing winnings.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers for existing users

DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for current customers beyond this new-user welcome bonus. Existing users can find daily odds boosts, profit boost tokens, and special event promotions in the app's dedicated 'Promos' section. These rotating offers frequently include enhanced payouts for college basketball games, same-game parlay insurance, and deposit match bonuses during major tournaments.

The sportsbook regularly updates these promotional opportunities, so checking the promos tab ensures you never miss valuable betting enhancements for upcoming games and events.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.