DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for College Basketball Quarterfinals
New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer for Saturday's College Basketball Quarterfinals action. The $200 bonus bet promotion activates instantly after your first $5 wager. This welcome offer joins other competitive sportsbook promos available through March 28.
How the DraftKings promo code works for college basketball quarterfinals betting
The DraftKings promo code requires no code entry for new customers. You simply register, deposit $5, and place your first qualifying bet to receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly. The promotion also includes a 100% profit boost token for college basketball futures betting on the 2026 tournament winner.
Saturday's quarterfinals feature compelling matchups perfect for this welcome offer. Iowa faces Illinois after the Hawkeyes upset Nebraska in their rivalry showdown, while Illinois knocked out second-seeded Houston. The second game pits Purdue against Arizona, with the Boilermakers barely surviving an 11-seed Texas scare by two points.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $5 deposit and qualifying bet required.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus bet stake not included in winnings.
- Must complete 1x wagering requirement before withdrawing.
For example, if you bet $5 on Iowa to cover the spread against Illinois and win, you keep your original winnings plus receive the $200 in bonus bets. If your initial wager loses, you still receive the full bonus bet amount to continue betting on the remaining quarterfinal games.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for college basketball quarterfinals
Follow these steps to activate your welcome bonus before Saturday's quarterfinal games begin:
- Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and complete registration with personal information.
- Make your initial deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method.
- Place your first qualifying $5 bet on any college basketball quarterfinal market.
- Receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly plus your 100% boost token.
- Use bonus bets within seven days and complete wagering requirements before withdrawing winnings.
Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers for existing users
DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for current customers beyond this new-user welcome bonus. Existing users can find daily odds boosts, profit boost tokens, and special event promotions in the app's dedicated 'Promos' section. These rotating offers frequently include enhanced payouts for college basketball games, same-game parlay insurance, and deposit match bonuses during major tournaments.
The sportsbook regularly updates these promotional opportunities, so checking the promos tab ensures you never miss valuable betting enhancements for upcoming games and events.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.