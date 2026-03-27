DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for College Basketball Round 3
New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth $200 in bonus bets plus a 100% profit boost for College Basketball Round 3 action. The final four Round 3 matchups tip off Friday, March 27, featuring elite programs like Duke, Michigan, UConn and Iowa State. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available today.
How the DraftKings promo code offer works for College Basketball Round 3
This DraftKings promo code requires no code entry to activate the welcome bonus. New customers must select a token before placing their minimum $5 qualifying bet to receive the promotional offer. After making an initial deposit of at least $5 and placing a qualifying wager, DraftKings awards eight $25 bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours if technical difficulties occur.
The bonus bet terms include the following conditions:
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- The bonus bet stake does not count toward winnings.
- A 100% profit boost token applies to college basketball championship futures bets for 2026.
- Customers keep winnings from their original $5 qualifying bet.
For example, if you bet $5 on Duke to cover the spread against St. John's and win, you keep those winnings plus receive $200 in bonus bets. If your Duke bet loses, you still receive the full $200 bonus bet package to use on other College Basketball Round 3 games or any sport.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim the DraftKings new-user promo for College Basketball Round 3
Follow these steps to claim your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer for Friday's College Basketball Round 3 action:
- Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and complete registration with personal information and identity verification.
- Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method.
- Select the promotional token before placing your first bet.
- Place a minimum $5 wager on any College Basketball Round 3 game or other sports market.
- Receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly plus a 100% profit boost token for college basketball futures.
Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for more details about this sportsbook.
Additional DraftKings promo codes and ongoing offers
DraftKings consistently provides existing customers with various promotional opportunities beyond the new-user welcome bonus. Current users can find daily odds boosts, profit boost tokens, and special event promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile application. These ongoing offers frequently include enhanced payouts for College Basketball Round 3 games, same-game parlay insurance, and deposit match bonuses that add value to your betting experience throughout the tournament.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.