DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for Michigan vs. Arizona
New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth $200 in bonus bets plus a 100% profit boost for college basketball futures betting. This welcome promotion is perfect for Saturday's Michigan vs. Arizona semifinal matchup. Check out additional sportsbook promos available through April 4.
How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Michigan vs. Arizona
This DraftKings promo code requires no code entry for new customers. Simply register, deposit $5 and place a qualifying $5 wager on any sports market to instantly receive $200 in bonus bets. You'll also receive a 100% profit boost token for college basketball tournament futures betting.
The promotion includes these key terms and conditions:
- Minimum $5 deposit and $5 qualifying bet required.
- Eight $25 bonus bets awarded instantly or within 72 hours.
- Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.
- Bonus bet stake not included in winnings.
- 100% profit boost applies to 2026 tournament winner futures bets.
For example, if you bet $5 on Michigan to cover the spread against Arizona and win, you keep your original winnings plus receive the $200 in bonus bets. If your bet loses, you still receive the full bonus bet amount to continue wagering on other games.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim the DraftKings new-user promo for Michigan vs. Arizona
Follow these steps to claim your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer before Michigan and Arizona tip off:
- Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and complete registration with personal information.
- Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method.
- Place your first $5 wager on Michigan vs. Arizona or any other sports market.
- Receive $200 in bonus bets instantly plus your 100% profit boost token.
- Use bonus bets within seven days and apply the boost to tournament futures.
Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for more details about this sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional DraftKings promo codes and ongoing offers
Beyond this welcome offer, DraftKings consistently provides existing users with various promotional opportunities throughout the college basketball season. Regular customers can find daily odds boosts, profit boost tokens, and special event promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile application.
These ongoing promotions often include enhanced payouts for popular betting markets, parlay insurance offers, and seasonal bonuses tied to major sporting events. The sportsbook frequently updates these promotions, so checking the app regularly ensures you won't miss valuable betting opportunities.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.