DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for NCAA Tournament Round 3

New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth $200 in bonus bets plus a 100% profit boost for NCAA Tournament Round 3 betting. This welcome offer is perfect for Thursday's action featuring four compelling matchups. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through March 26.

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How the DraftKings promo code offer works for NCAA Tournament Round 3

The DraftKings promo code requires no code entry to activate this generous welcome bonus. New customers who deposit $5 and place a qualifying $5 bet will instantly receive $200 in bonus bets plus a 100% profit boost token for college basketball futures. This offer applies perfectly to Thursday's NCAA Tournament Round 3 games.

Key terms and conditions include:

Must select token before placing minimum $5 bet.

Receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

100% boost applies to futures bets on the 2026 tournament winner.

For example, if you bet $5 on Texas to upset Purdue and win, you keep your original winnings plus receive the $200 in bonus bets. If your bet loses, you still receive the full $200 bonus bet package to continue wagering on the remaining tournament games. The bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for Thursday's games

Follow these simple steps to claim your bonus bets and start wagering on NCAA Tournament Round 3:

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and create your account with basic personal information. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using any available payment method. Select your profit boost token before placing your first bet. Place a qualifying $5 wager on any NCAA Tournament Round 3 game or market. Receive your $200 in bonus bets instantly along with the 100% futures boost.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for more details about this sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promo codes for existing customers

DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions and profit boosts for existing users throughout major sporting events. Current customers can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special tournament promotions by visiting the 'Promos' tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts for specific bet types and special bonuses tied to tournament outcomes.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.