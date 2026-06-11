DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for South Korea vs Czechia

A new DraftKings promo code offer is live ahead of South Korea vs Czechia on June 11, and it is one of the best sportsbook promos available right now. New users can claim $200 in bonus bets instantly by placing a qualifying $5 wager on the match.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for South Korea vs Czechia

The DraftKings promo code offer is straightforward and rewarding for new users looking to bet on this Group A clash. Make a minimum $5 deposit, place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, and DraftKings will deliver eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200. No DraftKings promo code is required, as the promotion applies automatically once you meet the qualifying conditions.

Here is what to expect depending on how your first bet plays out on South Korea vs Czechia:

If your $5 bet on South Korea to win lands correctly, you collect your winnings plus receive your $200 in bonus bets.

If your $5 bet on Czechia falls short, you still receive the full $200 in bonus bets to use on future markets.

Keep the following terms and conditions in mind before claiming this DraftKings new-user promo:

Minimum deposit and wager of $5 required.

Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of -500 or longer.

Eight $25 bonus bets are issued within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This promo code for DraftKings is a strong way to get involved in what could be a tightly contested Group A opener. With Son Heung-min and Patrik Schick both capable of producing a decisive moment, there is plenty to bet on across match result, goalscorer, and other available markets. Whether your opening wager wins or loses, the DraftKings promo codes offer ensures you have $200 in bonus bets ready to deploy.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this offer for South Korea vs Czechia

Claiming this offer ahead of South Korea vs Czechia is a quick process. Follow these steps to get started:

Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and create a new account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal details. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Verify your identity to complete the account registration process. Deposit a minimum of $5 using one of the available payment methods on the platform. Navigate to the South Korea vs Czechia market or any other available sports betting market of your choice. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer to trigger the offer automatically. Receive your eight $25 bonus bets, totaling $200, within 72 hours of your bet settling, regardless of the outcome.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings Sportsbook offers to explore beyond South Korea vs Czechia

DraftKings consistently rewards its existing users with a rotating slate of bonuses, odds boosts, and promotional offers across a wide range of sports and markets. These deals refresh regularly and can add real value to your betting experience well beyond the welcome offer. Head to the Promos section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app to browse whatever is currently available and make the most of your account.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.