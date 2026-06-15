DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for Spain vs Cabo Verde

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best ways to get in on Spain vs Cabo Verde Group H action on Monday, June 15. New users can grab $200 in bonus bets instantly with a qualifying $5 wager. Browse all available sportsbook promos to see how DraftKings stacks up.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Spain vs Cabo Verde

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code at all. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, including Spain vs Cabo Verde. The promotion applies automatically once you meet those requirements.

Win or lose your first bet, DraftKings will reward you with eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200. So whether Spain cruises to a 3-0 win as predicted or Cabo Verde pulls off a stunning upset, your bonus bets are on their way regardless of the outcome. Your bonus arrives within 72 hours of your wager settling.

There are a few key terms to keep in mind before claiming this DraftKings new-user promo:

Minimum deposit of $5 required.

Qualifying wager must be at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.

Eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) are issued win or lose.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

For example, if you place $5 on Spain to win and La Roja delivers the expected dominant performance, your bonus bets still arrive just the same as if Cabo Verde had held on for a draw. That consistency makes this promo code for DraftKings one of the more straightforward welcome offers available right now.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo codes offer for Spain vs Cabo Verde

Claiming this DraftKings promo codes offer is straightforward. Follow the steps below to get your account set up and your qualifying wager placed before kickoff.

Register for a new DraftKings account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Verify your identity to complete the account creation process. Deposit a minimum of $5 using any available payment method on the platform. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market, such as Spain vs Cabo Verde Group H. Receive your eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 within 72 hours of your bet settling, win or lose.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings Sportsbook offers to explore beyond Spain vs Cabo Verde

DraftKings does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. Existing customers can regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, and other limited-time promotions tied to major sporting events throughout the year. The best place to find these deals is the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Checking that section before placing any wager is a smart habit, as new offers are added frequently and can add real value to your betting experience. Whether it is a tournament group stage match or a major championship final, DraftKings promo codes and ongoing offers give bettors more ways to stay engaged throughout the action.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.