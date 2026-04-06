DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for UConn vs. Michigan Championship Game

New bettors can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth $200 in bonus bets plus a 100% profit boost for the UConn vs. Michigan national championship game. This welcome offer is available through April 5 and includes excellent sportsbook promos for college basketball betting.

How the DraftKings promo code works for UConn vs. Michigan betting

The DraftKings promo code requires no code entry and delivers instant value for new customers. After making a minimum $5 deposit and placing a qualifying $5 bet on any market, DraftKings awards eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200. You also receive a 100% profit boost token specifically for college basketball futures betting.

Key terms and conditions include:

• Bonus bets arrive instantly or within 72 hours due to technical issues.

• Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

• Bonus bet stakes are not included in winnings.

• The 100% boost applies only to college basketball futures markets.

For example, if you bet $5 on UConn to win the championship at +150 odds and they capture the title, you would win $7.50 plus your original $5 stake. If Michigan wins instead, you lose your $5 but still receive the $200 in bonus bets to continue wagering on other markets.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings new-user promo for the championship game

Follow these steps to secure your bonus bets before UConn and Michigan tip off Monday night:

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and create your account using basic personal information. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Select the bonus token before placing your first $5 qualifying bet on any sports market. Place your minimum $5 wager and receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly. Use your 100% profit boost on any college basketball futures bet.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for additional insights into this sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers for existing customers

DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for current users beyond this new customer offer. Existing bettors can find daily odds boosts, profit boost tokens, and special event promotions by visiting the "Promos" tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating offers frequently include enhanced payouts for popular betting markets and same-game parlay insurance for major sporting events like this championship matchup.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.