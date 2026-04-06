DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for UConn vs. Michigan Championship Game

New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth $200 in bonus bets by wagering just $5 on Monday's UConn vs. Michigan championship game. This welcome offer is available through April 6 and includes additional sportsbook promos for college basketball futures betting.

How the DraftKings promo code works for UConn vs. Michigan betting

The DraftKings promo code delivers instant bonus bets without requiring any promotional code entry. New customers simply need to register, deposit $5, and place their first qualifying wager to activate this welcome offer.

Here's how the promotion breaks down:

• Place a minimum $5 bet on any sports market to receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly.

• Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours if technical difficulties occur.

• Each bonus bet expires seven days after issuance.

• The bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings.

• Complete a 1x wagering requirement before withdrawing cash winnings.

DraftKings also provides a 100% profit boost token for college basketball futures betting when you place your first $5 wager. This boost applies specifically to tournament winner markets.

For example, if you bet $5 on UConn to win the championship game and they secure victory, you keep your original winnings plus receive the $200 in bonus bets. If Michigan pulls off the upset and your initial bet loses, you still receive the full bonus bet package to continue wagering.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim DraftKings new-user promo for the championship game

Follow these steps to secure your bonus bets before UConn and Michigan tip off:

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and complete registration with personal information and identity verification. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Place your first $5 qualifying bet on UConn vs. Michigan or any other available sports market. Receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly after your wager settles. Use your 100% profit boost token on college basketball tournament futures.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for additional insights into betting features and platform benefits.

Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers for existing users

Current DraftKings customers can find ongoing promotional opportunities beyond this new-user welcome offer. The sportsbook regularly features profit boosts, odds enhancements, and special betting markets for major sporting events.

Check the 'Promos' section within your DraftKings Sportsbook app to discover daily and weekly bonus opportunities. These promotions often include same-game parlay boosts, enhanced payouts for specific bet types, and seasonal campaigns tied to championship events like Monday's title game between the Huskies and Wolverines.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.