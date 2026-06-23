DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly for England vs Ghana

A no-code DraftKings promo code lets new users claim Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly ahead of England vs Ghana. This offer is live through June 23, so act fast and browse other sportsbook promos before kickoff.

How the DraftKings promo code works for England vs Ghana

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code at all — it applies automatically when you meet the qualifying criteria. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit and place a $5 wager at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, including the England vs Ghana Group L match. Whether your bet wins or loses, DraftKings will reward you with eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200.

For example, if you place your $5 qualifying wager on England to win and the Three Lions come through with a clean sheet, your bonus bets will still arrive regardless of the outcome. If England falls short or the match ends in a draw, the same $200 in bonus bets is still headed your way. That makes this DraftKings new-user promo a compelling way to get started on a high-stakes group stage clash.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Minimum $5 deposit and a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer are required.

No promo code for DraftKings is needed — the offer applies automatically.

Eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 are issued win or lose.

Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for England vs Ghana

Claiming this DraftKings promo codes offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to get your $200 in bonus bets before England and Ghana kick off their Group L battle:

Register: Visit DraftKings and create a new account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you appear on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Deposit funds: Once your account is verified, select a deposit method and add a minimum of $5 to your new sportsbook account. Place your qualifying wager: Bet at least $5 on any sports market at odds of -500 or longer — the England vs Ghana match is a great place to start. Win or lose, your eight $25 bonus bets will be issued within 72 hours of settlement.

For a deeper look at what this platform has to offer, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings offers to explore beyond England vs Ghana

DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out fresh bonuses and odds boosts for existing users, not just newcomers. From profit boosts on major matches to stepped-up parlays and same-game parlay insurance, there is consistently something worth checking out. Head to the "Promos" tab on the DraftKings Sportsbook app to see what is currently available and make the most of every matchday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.