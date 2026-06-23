DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly for England vs Ghana
A no-code DraftKings promo code lets new users claim Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly ahead of England vs Ghana. This offer is live through June 23, so act fast and browse other sportsbook promos before kickoff.
How the DraftKings promo code works for England vs Ghana
The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code at all — it applies automatically when you meet the qualifying criteria. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit and place a $5 wager at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, including the England vs Ghana Group L match. Whether your bet wins or loses, DraftKings will reward you with eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200.
For example, if you place your $5 qualifying wager on England to win and the Three Lions come through with a clean sheet, your bonus bets will still arrive regardless of the outcome. If England falls short or the match ends in a draw, the same $200 in bonus bets is still headed your way. That makes this DraftKings new-user promo a compelling way to get started on a high-stakes group stage clash.
Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:
- Minimum $5 deposit and a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer are required.
- No promo code for DraftKings is needed — the offer applies automatically.
- Eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 are issued win or lose.
- Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling.
- The stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.
- Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for England vs Ghana
Claiming this DraftKings promo codes offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to get your $200 in bonus bets before England and Ghana kick off their Group L battle:
- Register: Visit DraftKings and create a new account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you appear on any self-exclusion lists for gambling.
- Deposit funds: Once your account is verified, select a deposit method and add a minimum of $5 to your new sportsbook account.
- Place your qualifying wager: Bet at least $5 on any sports market at odds of -500 or longer — the England vs Ghana match is a great place to start. Win or lose, your eight $25 bonus bets will be issued within 72 hours of settlement.
For a deeper look at what this platform has to offer, check out our full DraftKings review.
More DraftKings offers to explore beyond England vs Ghana
DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out fresh bonuses and odds boosts for existing users, not just newcomers. From profit boosts on major matches to stepped-up parlays and same-game parlay insurance, there is consistently something worth checking out. Head to the "Promos" tab on the DraftKings Sportsbook app to see what is currently available and make the most of every matchday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.