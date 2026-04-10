DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus Bets for Friday's MLB, NBA, NHL and Augusta National Action

New customers can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth up to $300 in bonus bets when betting on Friday's loaded sports slate. With MLB games, NBA playoff positioning battles, NHL postseason races and second-round action at Augusta National, there are plenty of opportunities to capitalize on this April 10 promotion. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available today.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Friday's sports action

This DraftKings promo code requires no code entry and delivers substantial value for new customers. You simply need to place a $5 qualifying bet on any sport, and if your wager wins, DraftKings awards $300 in bonus bets. The promotion covers all Friday action, including early-season MLB matchups, crucial NBA games with playoff implications, and NHL contests where teams battle for postseason positioning.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum odds of -500 required for qualifying bets.

Must select promotional token before placing your $5 wager.

Bonus bets issued as twelve $25 credits if your bet wins.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Token expires May 3, 2026.

For example, if you bet $5 on a favored NBA team at -200 odds to secure a playoff spot and they win, you receive $300 in bonus bets plus your original winnings. However, if your selection loses, you only lose your initial $5 stake with no bonus bets awarded.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for Friday's games

Getting started with this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer takes just minutes:

Register for a new DraftKings account using your personal information. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 to fund your account. Select the promotional token before placing any bets. Place your qualifying $5 wager on Friday's MLB, NBA, NHL or Augusta National action. Collect your $300 in bonus bets if your selection wins.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional DraftKings promotions for existing customers

DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing users beyond this new customer offer. Regular bettors can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and sport-specific bonuses throughout the week. These promotions frequently target popular events like Friday's multi-sport slate, giving experienced users additional betting value. Check the 'Promos' tab in your DraftKings app to discover current offers and maximize your betting potential across all available markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.