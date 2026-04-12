DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus Bets If You Win for Sunday's MLB, NBA, NHL and Augusta National

New bettors can capitalize on one of the biggest sports days of the year with a DraftKings promo code offer that delivers $300 in bonus bets if your $5 wager wins . Sunday, April 12 features MLB early-season action, NBA playoff positioning battles, NHL postseason races and the final round at Augusta National. This welcome offer stands out among sportsbook promos available April 12.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Sunday's sports action

The DraftKings promo code promotion requires no code entry for new customers. You simply need to place a minimum $5 bet on any market with odds of -500 or better, and if your wager wins, DraftKings awards $300 in bonus bets instantly.

Here's how the offer breaks down:

• New customers must select the promotional token before placing their qualifying bet.

• Minimum bet amount is $5 with maximum odds of -500.

• Winning bets trigger twelve $25 bonus bets totaling $300.

• Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

• The original stake is removed from bonus bet payouts.

• Token expires May 3, 2026, and qualifying bets must settle by that date.

For example, if you bet $5 on Scottie Scheffler to finish in the top 10 at Augusta National at -200 odds and he delivers, you'll receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. If your NBA playoff positioning bet on a team to win at -150 odds hits, the same $300 bonus applies. However, if your MLB early-season wager or NHL postseason race bet loses, you only lose your original $5 stake without receiving bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for Sunday's games

Getting started with this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer takes just minutes:

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and create your account with basic personal information. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any available payment method. Select the promotional token in your account before placing any bets. Place your qualifying $5 bet on MLB, NBA, NHL or Augusta National markets with odds of -500 or better. If your bet wins, collect your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

For more details about features and betting options, check out our comprehensive DraftKings review .

Additional DraftKings promotions beyond the welcome offer

DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers throughout major sporting events. The sportsbook frequently updates its "Promos" section with profit boosts, parlay insurance and special event bonuses. These rotating offers complement the welcome promotion and provide additional betting value for Sunday's action across multiple sports. Regular users can find daily boosts for MLB games, NBA playoff races, NHL postseason battles and golf major championships by checking the promotions tab in their DraftKings app.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.