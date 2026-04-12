DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus Bets If You Win for Sunday's MLB, NBA, NHL and Augusta National
New bettors can capitalize on one of the biggest sports days of the year with a DraftKings promo code offer that delivers $300 in bonus bets if your $5 wager wins. Sunday, April 12 features MLB early-season action, NBA playoff positioning battles, NHL postseason races and the final round at Augusta National. This welcome offer stands out among sportsbook promos available April 12.
How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Sunday's sports action
The DraftKings promo code promotion requires no code entry for new customers. You simply need to place a minimum $5 bet on any market with odds of -500 or better, and if your wager wins, DraftKings awards $300 in bonus bets instantly.
Here's how the offer breaks down:
• New customers must select the promotional token before placing their qualifying bet.
• Minimum bet amount is $5 with maximum odds of -500.
• Winning bets trigger twelve $25 bonus bets totaling $300.
• Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
• The original stake is removed from bonus bet payouts.
• Token expires May 3, 2026, and qualifying bets must settle by that date.
For example, if you bet $5 on Scottie Scheffler to finish in the top 10 at Augusta National at -200 odds and he delivers, you'll receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. If your NBA playoff positioning bet on a team to win at -150 odds hits, the same $300 bonus applies. However, if your MLB early-season wager or NHL postseason race bet loses, you only lose your original $5 stake without receiving bonus bets.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for Sunday's games
Getting started with this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer takes just minutes:
- Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and create your account with basic personal information.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any available payment method.
- Select the promotional token in your account before placing any bets.
- Place your qualifying $5 bet on MLB, NBA, NHL or Augusta National markets with odds of -500 or better.
- If your bet wins, collect your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
For more details about features and betting options, check out our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings promotions beyond the welcome offer
DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers throughout major sporting events. The sportsbook frequently updates its "Promos" section with profit boosts, parlay insurance and special event bonuses. These rotating offers complement the welcome promotion and provide additional betting value for Sunday's action across multiple sports. Regular users can find daily boosts for MLB games, NBA playoff races, NHL postseason battles and golf major championships by checking the promotions tab in their DraftKings app.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.