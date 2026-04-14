DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus Bets If You Win on Heat vs Hornets Play-in Game
New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth up to $300 in bonus bets when betting on Tuesday's Heat vs Hornets Eastern Conference play-in game. This welcome offer is available through April 14 and provides excellent value for sportsbook promos.
How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Heat vs Hornets
The DraftKings promo code requires no code entry for new customers to access this promotion. You simply need to register, deposit at least $5, and place your first wager on any market with minimum odds of -500.
Here are the key terms for this offer:
• Maximum $300 in bonus bets if your initial wager wins.
• Minimum $5 bet required with odds of -500 or better.
• Bonus bets issued as twelve $25 bonus bets.
• Bonus bets expire in 7 days (168 hours).
• Must select promotional token before placing your bet.
For example, if you bet $5 on Miami to win against Charlotte at -120 odds and the Heat secure victory, you would receive your $5 stake back plus winnings, along with $300 in bonus bets. However, if Charlotte pulls off the upset and your Heat bet loses, you would only lose your initial $5 wager without receiving any bonus bets.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim the DraftKings new-user promo for Tuesday's play-in game
Follow these steps to claim your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer for the Heat vs Hornets matchup:
- Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and create your account with basic personal information.
- Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using any available payment method.
- Select the promotional token in your account before placing any bets.
- Place your first $5 wager on any Heat vs Hornets market with odds of -500 or better.
- If your bet wins, receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for more details about this sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional DraftKings promotions for existing customers
DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing users beyond this welcome offer. Current customers can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts for popular betting markets and same-game parlay insurance for major sporting events like this crucial play-in matchup.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.