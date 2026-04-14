DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus Bets If You Win on Heat vs Hornets Play-in Game

New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth up to $300 in bonus bets when betting on Tuesday's Heat vs Hornets Eastern Conference play-in game. This welcome offer is available through April 14 and provides excellent value for sportsbook promos .

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Heat vs Hornets

The DraftKings promo code requires no code entry for new customers to access this promotion. You simply need to register, deposit at least $5, and place your first wager on any market with minimum odds of -500.

Here are the key terms for this offer:

• Maximum $300 in bonus bets if your initial wager wins.

• Minimum $5 bet required with odds of -500 or better.

• Bonus bets issued as twelve $25 bonus bets.

• Bonus bets expire in 7 days (168 hours).

• Must select promotional token before placing your bet.

For example, if you bet $5 on Miami to win against Charlotte at -120 odds and the Heat secure victory, you would receive your $5 stake back plus winnings, along with $300 in bonus bets. However, if Charlotte pulls off the upset and your Heat bet loses, you would only lose your initial $5 wager without receiving any bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings new-user promo for Tuesday's play-in game

Follow these steps to claim your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer for the Heat vs Hornets matchup:

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and create your account with basic personal information. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using any available payment method. Select the promotional token in your account before placing any bets. Place your first $5 wager on any Heat vs Hornets market with odds of -500 or better. If your bet wins, receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for more details about this sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional DraftKings promotions for existing customers

DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing users beyond this welcome offer. Current customers can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts for popular betting markets and same-game parlay insurance for major sporting events like this crucial play-in matchup.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.