DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus Bets If You Win on Magic vs. 76ers

New DraftKings users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth up to $300 in bonus bets when betting on Wednesday's Magic vs. 76ers Eastern Conference play-in tournament game. This welcome offer is available through Wednesday, April 15, and provides excellent value for new bettors looking to explore sportsbook promos .

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Magic vs. 76ers

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code for new customers to claim $300 in bonus bets. New users must place a minimum $5 wager on any market with odds of -500 or better, and if that bet wins, DraftKings awards twelve $25 bonus bets totaling $300. The promotion applies perfectly to Wednesday's high-stakes matchup between Philadelphia and Orlando.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 bet required with odds of -500 or better.

Bonus bets issued as twelve $25 bonus bets if your wager wins.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Stake not included in bonus bet winnings.

One offer per new customer.

For example, if you bet $5 on the 76ers to win at home against the Magic and Philadelphia secures victory, you receive $300 in bonus bets plus your original winnings. However, if Orlando pulls off the upset on the road, you only lose your initial $5 stake without receiving bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim DraftKings new-user promo for Magic vs. 76ers

Claiming this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer takes just minutes before Wednesday's Eastern Conference play-in game.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and create your account with basic personal information. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using any available payment method. Select the promotional token before placing your first bet. Place a minimum $5 wager on Magic vs. 76ers or any other qualifying market. If your bet wins, receive twelve $25 bonus bets within 72 hours.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for detailed information about betting markets, mobile app features and customer service options.

Additional DraftKings promo codes and ongoing offers

Beyond this welcome promotion, DraftKings consistently provides existing customers with profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance and daily odds enhancements. Regular users can find these rotating promotions in the "Promos" tab within the DraftKings mobile application. These ongoing offers frequently feature enhanced payouts for popular betting markets and special event bonuses during major sporting events like playoff games.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.