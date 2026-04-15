DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus Bets If You Win on Magic vs. 76ers
New DraftKings users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth up to $300 in bonus bets when betting on Wednesday's Magic vs. 76ers Eastern Conference play-in tournament game. This welcome offer is available through Wednesday, April 15, and provides excellent value for new bettors looking to explore sportsbook promos.
How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Magic vs. 76ers
The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code for new customers to claim $300 in bonus bets. New users must place a minimum $5 wager on any market with odds of -500 or better, and if that bet wins, DraftKings awards twelve $25 bonus bets totaling $300. The promotion applies perfectly to Wednesday's high-stakes matchup between Philadelphia and Orlando.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $5 bet required with odds of -500 or better.
- Bonus bets issued as twelve $25 bonus bets if your wager wins.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Stake not included in bonus bet winnings.
- One offer per new customer.
For example, if you bet $5 on the 76ers to win at home against the Magic and Philadelphia secures victory, you receive $300 in bonus bets plus your original winnings. However, if Orlando pulls off the upset on the road, you only lose your initial $5 stake without receiving bonus bets.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim DraftKings new-user promo for Magic vs. 76ers
Claiming this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer takes just minutes before Wednesday's Eastern Conference play-in game.
- Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and create your account with basic personal information.
- Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using any available payment method.
- Select the promotional token before placing your first bet.
- Place a minimum $5 wager on Magic vs. 76ers or any other qualifying market.
- If your bet wins, receive twelve $25 bonus bets within 72 hours.
Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for detailed information about betting markets, mobile app features and customer service options.
Additional DraftKings promo codes and ongoing offers
Beyond this welcome promotion, DraftKings consistently provides existing customers with profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance and daily odds enhancements. Regular users can find these rotating promotions in the "Promos" tab within the DraftKings mobile application. These ongoing offers frequently feature enhanced payouts for popular betting markets and special event bonuses during major sporting events like playoff games.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.