DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus Bets If You Win on Warriors vs. Clippers

New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer without entering any code for Wednesday's Warriors vs. Clippers play-in matchup. The Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus Bets If You Win promotion is available through April 15. Check out the latest sportsbook promos for this Western Conference showdown.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Warriors vs. Clippers

This DraftKings promo code requires no code entry for new customers. Simply place a minimum $5 wager on any market with odds of -500 or better, and if your bet wins, you'll receive $300 in bonus bets. The promotion applies perfectly to Wednesday's Warriors vs. Clippers play-in game, where both teams are fighting for playoff positioning.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 bet required with odds of -500 or better.

Bonus bets are issued as twelve $25 bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire in seven days (168 hours).

Stake is not included in bonus bet winnings.

Must select token before placing your qualifying bet.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Warriors to cover the spread against the Clippers and Golden State wins, you'll receive your original $5 stake plus winnings, along with $300 in bonus bets. If the Warriors lose, you only lose your original $5 wager. The bonus bets can then be used on future NBA playoff games or other sports markets.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings new-user promo for Warriors vs. Clippers

Follow these steps to claim your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer for Wednesday's play-in game:

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and create your account with basic personal information. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using any available payment method. Select the promotional token before placing your bet. Place a minimum $5 wager on Warriors vs. Clippers or any other qualifying market. If your bet wins, receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional DraftKings promo codes and ongoing offers

Beyond this welcome offer, DraftKings consistently provides existing customers with various promotional opportunities. The sportsbook frequently features profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses throughout the NBA playoffs. Current users can explore these ongoing promotions by visiting the 'Promos' tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile application.

These recurring offers often include enhanced odds on popular betting markets, cashback promotions on specific bet types, and exclusive access to special events. DraftKings updates these promotions regularly, particularly during major sporting events like the NBA play-in tournament and subsequent playoff rounds.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.