DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus Bets If You Win on Warriors vs. Clippers
New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer without entering any code for Wednesday's Warriors vs. Clippers play-in matchup. The Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus Bets If You Win promotion is available through April 15. Check out the latest sportsbook promos for this Western Conference showdown.
How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Warriors vs. Clippers
This DraftKings promo code requires no code entry for new customers. Simply place a minimum $5 wager on any market with odds of -500 or better, and if your bet wins, you'll receive $300 in bonus bets. The promotion applies perfectly to Wednesday's Warriors vs. Clippers play-in game, where both teams are fighting for playoff positioning.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $5 bet required with odds of -500 or better.
- Bonus bets are issued as twelve $25 bonus bets.
- Bonus bets expire in seven days (168 hours).
- Stake is not included in bonus bet winnings.
- Must select token before placing your qualifying bet.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Warriors to cover the spread against the Clippers and Golden State wins, you'll receive your original $5 stake plus winnings, along with $300 in bonus bets. If the Warriors lose, you only lose your original $5 wager. The bonus bets can then be used on future NBA playoff games or other sports markets.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim the DraftKings new-user promo for Warriors vs. Clippers
Follow these steps to claim your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer for Wednesday's play-in game:
- Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and create your account with basic personal information.
- Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using any available payment method.
- Select the promotional token before placing your bet.
- Place a minimum $5 wager on Warriors vs. Clippers or any other qualifying market.
- If your bet wins, receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional DraftKings promo codes and ongoing offers
Beyond this welcome offer, DraftKings consistently provides existing customers with various promotional opportunities. The sportsbook frequently features profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses throughout the NBA playoffs. Current users can explore these ongoing promotions by visiting the 'Promos' tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile application.
These recurring offers often include enhanced odds on popular betting markets, cashback promotions on specific bet types, and exclusive access to special events. DraftKings updates these promotions regularly, particularly during major sporting events like the NBA play-in tournament and subsequent playoff rounds.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.